As the sun was sinking behind the distant trees on Thursday, all eyes were set on court No. 2 at the Waseca High School tennis complex, where Owatonna sophomore Emma Herzog and Waseca senior Cecelia Huttemier were set to decide the meet as the No. 2 singles players.
The score was tied 3-3 with victories at No. 1, 3 and 4 singles for the Owatonna Huskies and victories at No. 1, 2 and 3 doubles for the hosting Waseca Bluejays. In the end, Huttemier prevailed in a close third set to seal a 4-3 loss for Owatonna.
Herzog got off to a strong start by taking the first set 6-0, but Huttemier stayed alive by coming out on top in a tiebreaker in the second set with a 7-6(5) win forcing the third and final set.
Amidst Herzog and Huttemier’s third set, the other three-set, tiebreaker matchups going on on the doubles courts wrapped up, leaving the No. 2 singles players as the final two playing in the 3-3 tie.
The pair battled back-and-forth before Huttemier managed to win the third set 6-4 over Herzog and earned a 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory.
To get to that point, the Huskies opened the meet strong with three straight victories. Owatonna sophomore Ellery Blacker defeated Waseca junior Sarah Haley at No. 3 singles and Owatonna senior Olivia McDermott defeated Waseca senior Sarah Robbins at No. 1 singles.
Not too long after, Owatonna freshman Genevieve Froman pulled out a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Waseca sophomore Takya Schoenrock to put Owatonna up 3-0 on the scoreboard with a close trio of doubles matches and No. 2 singles being all that was left.
Waseca got on the board with the No. 3 doubles pairing of Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler closing out two close sets against Owatonna’s Amelia Shives and Lauren Nelson. Dufault and Drexler won 6-4, in the first set and won in a 7-6 (2) tiebreaker in the second set.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer gave the Bluejays another point in a three-set battle against Owatonna’s Allison Wasieleski and Hannah Nelson. Kanewischer and Pfeifer won a 7-6 (8) tiebreaker to start before Wasieleski and Nelson responded with a 6-4 win in the second set. A 6-3 final in the third set swayed in the favor of the Bluejays.
The meet tied at 3-3 after Miranda Breck and Maddy Benson helped Waseca sweep doubles play over Owatonna’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Kalina Boubin and Elizabeth Roesner. Breck and Benson won 6-3 to start and Boubin and Roesner answered with a 6-4 second set win. The third set was decided with a 7-6 (5) tiebreaker with Breck and Benson coming out on top.
All that was left was Herzog and Huttemier on the No. 2 singles court to close out an extremely hard-fought meet on both ends.
The last time the Huskies and the Bluejays faced off, it was a 7-0 victory for Owatonna in the first round of the Section 1AA playoff bracket.
Since then, Owatonna had to reload its lineup with several graduations leaving holes going into the season in a tough Big 9 Conference. Waseca rebounded from a four-win season in 2021 to a 14-3 overall record as one of the best seasons in school history. The last time Waseca won a meet over Owatonna was during the 2012 season.
The Huskies are now shifting their focus to the Big 9 Conference tournament on Saturday and, along with Waseca, will be keeping their eyes on the Section 1AA seedings announcement for section play that begins Tuesday.
FULL RESULTS
Waseca 4, Owatonna 3
Singles
No. 1 - Olivia McDermott (O) def. Sarah Robbins (W), 6-0, 6-2
No. 4 - Cecelia Huttemier (W) def. Emma Herzog (O), 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
No. 3 - Ellery Blacker (O) def. Sarah Haley (W), 6-2, 6-0
No. 4 - Genevieve Froman (O) def. Takya Schoenrock (W), 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 - Mia Kanewischer/Addie Pfeifer (W) def. Allison Wasieleski/Hannah Nelson (O), 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3
No. 2 - Miranda Breck/Maddy Benson (W) def. Kalina Boubin/Elizabeth Roesner (O), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5)
No. 3 - Paige Dufault/Lauren Drexler (W) def. Amelia Shives/Lauren Nelson (O), 6-4, 7-6 (2)