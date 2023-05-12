The Owatonna baseball returned to Dartts Park for a home doubleheader against the Northfield Raiders. The Huskies went 0-2 in both games with a 10-1 loss in the first game and a 4-3 loss in the second game.
Game One: Northfield 10, Owatonna 1
Owatonna got on the scoreboard first with one run scoring in the bottom of the second, but the Raiders responded right away with three runners scoring in the third and one runner scoring in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Northfield extended its lead with four more runs scored in the sixth innings and two runs scored in the top of the seventh.
Teagun Ahrens led Owatonna with his solo home run in the second inning. Collin Vick recorded a team-high two hits, while Ayden Walter, Chris Homuth and Drew Kretlow recorded one hit each.
Northfield was led by a quartet of three-hit games from Jacob Geiger, Spencer Mellgren, Kamden Kaiser and Austin Koep, along with one hit from Tegan Mellgren. Kaiser recorded a team-high five RBIs and was followed by Koep with three RBIs.
On the mound, Spencer Mellgren earned the win for the Raiders by recording eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Owatonna saw Kameron Smith pitch 4.2 innings, Jonathan Clubb pitch 0.1 innings and Ahrens pitch two innings and combine for six strikeouts and five walks allowed.
Game Two: Northfield 4, Owatonna 3
Northfield took an early lead over Owatonna with one run scoring in the top of the first and second before scoring a third run in the fifth for a 3-0 lead. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Raiders scored the winning run in the top of the eighth.
Collin Vick and Mitch Seykora led the Huskies with two hits each. Walter and Michael Reinardy both recorded one hit each. Reinardy recorded a team-high two RBIs and Seykora recorded the only other RBI.
The Raiders racked up 11 hits with Geiger, Koep and Jacob Eschen recording two hits each. Kaiser, Spencer Mellgren, Aaron Reisetter, Nolan Thompson and Charlie Monaghan recorded one hit each. Kaiser, Koep and Monaghan recorded an RBI each.
Thompson and Tegan Mellgren pitched for Northfield and combined for nine strikeouts in the win for the Raiders. Tanner Smith pitched 4.2 innings and Carson Olson pitched 3.1 innings for Owatonna and combined for one strikeout in the loss.