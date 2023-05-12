The Owatonna baseball returned to Dartts Park for a home doubleheader against the Northfield Raiders. The Huskies went 0-2 in both games with a 10-1 loss in the first game and a 4-3 loss in the second game.

Mitch Seykora

Third baseman Mitch Seykora reaches first base during Owatonna’s home doubleheader against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel photos/southernminn.com)


Briley Highfield

Center fielder Briley Highfield throws the ball back in after a hit during Owatonna’s home doubleheader against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Tanner Smith

Tanner Smith throws a pitch in game two of Owatonna’s home doubleheader against Northfield.

