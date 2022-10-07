Benny Bangs CP

Senior striker Benjamin Bangs (20) sprints past Red Wing defenders before scoring one of his three first half goals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys soccer team stepped onto the field at the Owatonna Soccer Complex for the final time this regular season, and the Huskies couldn’t have picked a better end, capping off a historic season with a 5-0 shutout over Red Wing with big help from senior striker Benjamin Bangs.

Trayton Maloney Fisher

Senior midfielder Trayton Maloney Fisher (19) battles for the ball with a Winger during the Huskies' win over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kellen Katzung

Sophomore midfielder Kellen Katzung (5) passes the ball backwards during the Huskies' win over Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

