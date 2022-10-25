Owatonna senior striker Benjamin Bangs and Owatonna boys soccer head coach Bob Waypa smile after Bangs was named an All-State First Team selection and a Mr. Soccer finalist. (Photo courtesy of Bob Waypa)
The 2022 Minnesota Mr. Soccer Award finalists included (L to R): Liam Moreira (Stillwater), Joe Highfield (Wayzata), award-winner Asher Ozuzu (Eastview), Chris Frantz (Maple Grove) and Owatonna’s Benny Bangs. (Photo courtesy of Bob Waypa)
After a breakout junior season that led Owatonna striker Benjamin Bangs to a Class AAA All-State Second Team selection and marking him as the second ever junior to earn an All-State honor in the boys program history, the sky was the limit for Bangs in his senior season.
The question remained heading into the 2022 season: Would Bangs be able to replicate the same success with a target on his back?
One historic season later, Bangs improved upon his junior year All-State Second Team appearance by not only being named as a 2022 First Team All-State selection, but being named as a top five finalist for the 2022 Class AAA Mr. Soccer Award following a 15-goal, seven-assist senior season.
The top five finalists for the award were the top five senior players during the 2022 season. Bangs was named a top five finalist alongside Maple Grove’s Chris Frantz, Wayzata’s Joe Highfield, Stillwater’s Liam Moreira and 2022 Mr. Soccer winner Asher Ozuzu of Eastview.
While Bangs missed out on winning the award, he continued to put his name down in the Owatonna record books as the second ever player in the boys history to be named as a top five finalist.
Owatonna’s last top five finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Soccer Award was then-senior midfielder Dexter Leer during the 2015 season.
Bangs departs from the boys program as one of the most prominent players to step on the pitch in a Huskies uniform as the standout senior striker not only leaves as a two-time All-State selection and a Mr. Soccer finalist, but he’s also put his name down in the Owatonna history books as the boys all-time leading goal scorer and helped the Huskies to 38 total wins since he started playing varsity as a freshman.
The 2022 season was one to remember for the Huskies, who compiled one of their best seasons in program history with a 14-4-1 overall record while coming just short of a Section 1AAA championship.
Bangs played an integral role in the Huskies success as one of the state’s most lethal goal scorers. It all started when Bangs recorded two goals and drew a penalty kick that resulted in a Ty Svenby penalty kick goal in Owatonna’s 4-1 victory over Lakeville North to kick off a five game win streak.
In that five game win streak, Bangs also recorded one goal in the 2-1 win over Lakeville South, followed by two goals and two assists in the 11-0 shutout of Albert Lea, the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Rochester Century and assisted on a Svenby goal in the 2-1 win over Austin.
Other highlights from Bangs season included one goal and one assist in wins over Faribault and Mankato West, two goals in the win over Hastings and recording a hat trick in just under six and a half minutes in an eventual four-goal game during the 5-0 shutout of Red Wing.
In his final game with the Huskies, Bangs scored the first goal of the game nearly one minute into the second half of the Section 1AAA Championship game against Rochester Mayo.
“Benny is more than a stats person,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “He has a drive to excel and a work ethic to help him excel in every area of his game. Benny was also a great role model for the younger players. He will be missed, but I have a feeling he has inspired the next group of great strikers to come.”