The Huskies were forced to watch as Northfield junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser sped past the defense and sprinted into the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown run. It would’ve been an absolute gut-punch to Owatonna had the yellow flags not made an appearance for an unsportsmanlike, taunting call on Kaiser.
Instead of going up 21-7 on a momentum-shifting touchdown run, the Northfield Raiders gave Owatonna another chance at keeping it a one-score game. The Huskies jumped all over that opportunity, and it ultimately led to junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey taking a knee in victory formation for a 17-14 win over the Raiders.
The Owatonna defense had stepped up ever since getting gashed on an over 80-yard game-opening drive from the Raiders, which was followed by a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown from running back Charles Monaghan for back-to-back scoring drives.
But on the second-half scramble that got called back for the taunting call, the Huskies forced a turnover on downs by holding Northfield short on a fourth-and-three from Owatonna’s 10-yard line.
“I thought the defense got a couple of really key stops there in the third and fourth quarter,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “Once they got the taunting penalty and they didn’t score. Then to stuff them down at the end to get the safety was huge. Gave the offense good field position and we were able to extend that one into the endzone.”
While a fumble put Owatonna’s following drive to rest, despite a pair of fourth down conversions, it wouldn’t take long for it to find the points needed to pull ahead of the Raiders.
Senior tailback Conner Grems first got Owatonna on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Ginskey rolled out and found Grems on a 51-yard connection through the air. The drive ended with Grems powering his way from three yards out on a fourth and goal.
Despite recovering that Owatonna fumble following the taunting call drive, the Raiders were forced to punt. Momentum swung back in the favor of the Huskies when the punt snap sailed well above the punter and rolled out of the endzone for a safety.
Now it was a 14-9 ball game in the fourth quarter and the Huskies were going to start with favorable field positioning after the safety kickoff let them return the ball down to Northfield’s 40 yard line.
The Huskies converted some first downs but found themselves with the game potentially on the line while facing a fourth-and-eight from the 27 yard line.
Owatonna knew exactly what play it wanted to run. It was the same exact play that had gotten messed up in the first half and resulted in Ginskey’s pass getting tipped and intercepted.
But it worked to perfection the second time around. Ginskey found Caleb Hullopeter crossing over the middle of the field and connected with the junior receiver for a first down. Grems responded by running the ball down to the half-inch yard line.
“It was the exact same play, but we had two kids run the wrong route,” Williams said. “It was a new one this week for (Northfield’s) man-to-man and it’s to be expected that you’re not going to run everything perfectly, but to be able to come back to it in crunch time and execute it was fun.”
And with just over a minute and a half left in the game, the offensive line surged forward and Ginskey fell across the goal line to give Owatonna its first ever lead of the game. Grems once again came in handy by punching in a two point conversion for 17-unanswered points.
All it came down to was one last defense stop and with plenty of pressure on fourth down, the Huskies forced Kaiser’s pass incomplete and put the offense onto the field to close out the game.
In its last hurrah with Owatonna football, the final play inside OHS Stadium saw the Huskies in victory formation to kneel out the clock and signify its return to the Section 1AAAAA championship game.
The stage is set for a 2021 championship game rematch against the Rochester Mayo Spartans in Rochester and the Huskies are hungry to avenge their loss to the Spartans in that championship game.
Owatonna and Mayo clashed to open the season in Owatonna, which saw the Spartans prevail 34-17 after Ginskey suffered a late injury that derailed the Huskies’ hopes of starting with a 1-0 record.
“Tomorrow, we’ll go back to work and figure out what we’re going to do with Mayo,” Williams said. “But tonight, we’re going to enjoy this.”
The Section 1AAAAA championship game between No. 2 Owatonna and No. 1 Rochester Mayo will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Rochester Mayo High School.