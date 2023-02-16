As the sixth rotation finished and teams were starting to warm up for the seventh of eight total rotations inside the Owatonna High School gymnasium Wednesday, the Huskies knew they needed some big scores.
“I came in and I said, ‘Just take care of business, and the scores will take care of themselves,’” said Owatonna head coach Evan Moe. “I knew we needed about a 37 to put it out of reach. They went out, and they had a great rotation. Some career bests and some definite personal bests this year. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
A quick glance at the live updated scores on ScoreFlippers indicated that the Huskies and the Lakeville South Cougars were neck-and-neck in the race for the Section 1AA championship, which Owatonna was looking to defend from last season.
Lakeville South had the slight edge in the team standings with a 108.350, while the Huskies had a 107.825. But going into the seventh rotation, Owatonna was set to compete on vault and South were on bars, which gave the opening for the Huskies to take the lead with some strong performances.
And after it was all said and done, it was Owatonna that hoisted up its third consecutive Section 1AA and seventh total section title to cement its spot in the Class AA state team meet. If that wasn’t enough, the Huskies also qualified Jozie Johnson (vault), Kaitlyn Cobban (vault), Delia Neumann (beam), Averie Roush (beam) and Emma Johnson (floor) for the individual state tournament.
Vault, the title-clinching event, worked out just as Owatonna was hoping it would and paved the way for the aforementioned success.
“It was probably between us and (Lakeville) South,” Moe said. “We took it serious because we know how big of a meet this is, like it is every year, but this year especially. South was pushing us hard all year long. We won a meet against them, they won a meet against us at these big invites. We kept trading back-and-forth and we knew it was going to be a hard, hard meet.”
Eighth grader Johanna Spielman was the first of Owatonna’s five vaulters to go and she set the tone with a 9.300, which ended up tying her for eighth overall in the event. She was immediately followed up by senior Kaitlyn Cobban, who recorded a 9.450 and sealed a spot in the individual state tournament as the third highest score.
Sophomore Averie Roush and junior Emma Johnson followed with a 9.250 and a 9.100, which set up returning state vault qualifying sophomore Jozie Johnson to round things out. Jozie’s vault attempts put her back at the top of the standings for a first place tie with South’s Alexa Drew at a 9.500.
The vault scores were enough for the Huskies to pass South with a final team score of 145.325 to South’s 143.075 with Farmington (142.550) and Lakeville North (140.200) trailing in third and fourth.
But the Huskies didn’t record a three-peat of the Section 1AA title by only having one strong event. They showed up in all four events.
Alongside vault, Owatonna was just as dominant on the beam during the third rotation of the meet.
Cobban and Roush were the first two on the beam for the Huskies and the pair recorded some of the highest scores of the night after Cobban opened with a 9.100 and Roush followed up with a state-qualifying 9.300.
But the top score for the Huskies came from seventh grader Delia Neumann and, had it not been for Farmington’s Emerson Marken, would’ve recorded the top beam score across all Section 1AA competitors with a 9.350.
“Delia is awesome,” Moe said. “She’s stuck through everything. We’ve been moving around lineups. For instance, we were warming her up on floor, didn’t end up throwing her, but she was right there and maybe she gets in on floor next Friday. She’s been an awesome addition to our team and I’m excited to see what she does for years to come.”
Kendra Miller fell just shy of a 9.000 and finished with an 8.925 and Emma Johnson rounded things out with an 8.750. At the time, the Huskies had taken over ranks No. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 in the standings and ended up with No. 2, 3, tied for 4th, 10th and tied for 11th overall.
Strong floor routines have been a staple of Owatonna gymnastics and the Section 1AA meet was no different with Emma Johnson spear-heading the routines with a state-qualifying score of 9.475, which put her in a three-way tie for second with Lakeville North’s Mya Varholdt and Farmington’s Macyn Hins.
Cobban followed in the floor standings with a 9.350 and was then followed with Miller and Roush tying each other with a 9.225. Spielman rounded things out with a 9.175 score that cleared the top scores from several other section teams.
This was all after the Huskies initially opened the meet on bars in the first rotation and they were able to get some strong performances to get bars out of the way early, so they could focus on some of their strongest events.
Emma Johnson and Delia Neumann led with Johnson’s 8.650, which ended up falling one spot out of being an individual state qualifying score, and Neumann’s 8.625. Roush recorded 8.375 and Cobban tied with Kaelyn Smith with an 8.225.
Between winning their third straight section title and seeing five total individual state qualifying gymnasts, the Huskies also got one more big accolade to add as the cherry on top of an already successful night.
Owatonna head coach Evan Moe was named as the Section 1AA Coach of the Year, which is specifically voted on by all of the head coaches in Section 1AA.
“It feels good,” Moe said on being named Section 1AA Coach of the Year. “It’s a recognition by the other coaches, which makes it so much more special. It’s your other colleagues wanting to honor you with that award, so it definitely feels great.”
Now all that’s left for the Huskies to do is prepare for another trip up to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul for the Class AA team and individual state team meets. The Class AA team meet will start at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and the Class AA individual meet will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.