In a showdown between the two top contenders for the Big 9 girls hockey title, Owatonna High School retained its conference championship for the second consecutive season thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Northfield High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The victory allowed the Huskies to gain the league crown with an 18-6, 12-1 Big 9 record (34 points), while the Raiders finished as the conference runner up at 18-7, 9-2 Big 9 (32 points). In the latest Class AA state rankings, Northfield was ranked 16th and Owatonna received votes in the poll.
As the teams move into the MSHSL Class AA section 1A playoffs, Owatonna gained a three seed and will open its postseason with a game at home against Rochester Century/John Marshall on Wednesday, Feb 8 at 7:00 p.m.
The Raiders earned a four seed in the section pairings and will face number five seed Farmington at home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game will then advance to play number one seed Lakeville South in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hasse Arena in Lakeville at 7:00 p.m. Of note, Lakeville South is currently ranked No. 10 in the Class AA poll.
The winner of the Owatonna-Rochester Century/John Marshall game will advance to meet the winner of the #2 seed Lakeville North vs. #7 seed Rochester Mayo game. The winners of the two semifinal matches will play for the section title on Feb. 16 and that game will be played at 5:00 p.m. in Owatonna at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Unlike the previous encounter between the two schools earlier this year, in which Northfield jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Owatonna rallied to win 5-4 in overtime, the Huskies wasted little time in gaining a quick upper hand in the game thanks to a power play goal by Abby Vetsch at 0:59 of the first period with assists from Samantha Bogen and Ava Stanchina.
“Knowing that after the first time we played them they scored four on us right away, we knew we had to have a quick response and come out really fast,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “We were able to capitalize on the power play early and then get a couple more chances in the second period.”
The two squads then settled into a quality defensive battle with Owatonna gaining a slight 7-6 edge in shots during the first period. In the closing minutes of the first period, Northfield knotted the score at 1-1 with an unassisted goal by Keira Hauskins at 14:54.
In the second period, Owatonna got one of those offensive chances against Northfield as Stanchina scored an even strength goal at 3:20. Just under three minutes later, Owatonna took advantage of a rare penalty shot situation after a Northfield tripping penalty as Averi Vetsch scored the game winner at 6:14.
“We got a nice penalty shot, which is unusual to see, especially in a tight game like this and our girl buried it,” Cloud said.
Averi Vetsch took the puck from center ice on the play and went to her left to beat Northfield goaltender Macy Mueller on the play.
In the third period, Owatonna padded its margin to 4-1 with an even strength goal at 4:52 by Bogen that was assisted by Izzy Radel. Northfield completed the game’s scoring at 7:05 of the third with a power play goal by Isabelle Stephes as Mia Miller and Ayla Puppe had assists on the goal.
Owatonna goalie Mikayla Wilker turned in a sterling effort between the pipes with 29 saves as Northfield outshot the Huskies 31-24 in the game. In the two team’s first meeting this season, Wilker missed most of the game due to illness. Her return on Saturday was a key for Owatonna.
“It was good for her to come into this game and play as well as she did. She kept us in it and stood tall when we needed it,” Cloud said.
Cloud was pleased with his team’s performance in a pressure situation that resulted in the conference championship. He also believes the experience will benefit the Huskies as they advance to the section tournament.
“To have a conference championship under our belts will help us in the section seedings…just having the momentum as we head into sections and knowing that every game matters, it gives the girls that type of experience in this type of game,” Cloud said. “It gives us an idea on what we need to adjust and how we need to adjust throughout the game when things shift and they get momentum or we get momentum and how do we handle those situations.”