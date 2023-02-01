...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Awesome Blossoms split matchups with Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Blooming Prairie boys and girls basketball teams faced off against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights Tuesday night. The girls hosted the Knights in a 46-37 victory, while the boys fell 76-47 on the road.
The Awesome Blossoms improved to 7-9 overall and 6-5 in Gopher Conference play despite trailing by one point at halftime after starting out on a 10-0 run.
According to girls head coach John Bruns, the Blossoms got an edge on rebounding to help pull back ahead. Late 3-pointers by Shawntee Snyder and Claire Schwarz helped the Blossoms stay in front.
Macy Lembke led Blooming Prairie in scoring with 11 points and was followed by Anna Pauly with 10 points. Snyder added nine points, Addison Doocy added five points, Haven Carlson and Chloe McCarthy added four points each and Schwarz added three points. Carlson's 15 rebounds and Doocy's 13 rebounds were career highs.
The Blossoms will out on the road Friday night to face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Boys Basketball: Kenyon-Wanamingo 76, Blooming Prairie 47
Blooming Prairie was coming into Tuesday fresh off of its 58-53 win over Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, but dropped to 6-11 overall after falling to the Knights on the road.
Kenyon-Wanamingo jumped out to a 20 point lead in the first half while leading the Blossoms 38-18 going into halftime. It outscore Blooming Prairie 38-29 in the second half for the Blossoms' loss.
Gabe Hein led Blooming Prairie with 12 points, while Brady Kittelson followed with 11 points. Kolby Vigeland added six points, Cooper Cooke added five points, Zack Hein added four points, Dylan Anderson added three points and Gabe Staloch, Sam Smith and Carter Bishop added two points each.
The Blossoms will return home on Friday to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.