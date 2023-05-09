The Blooming Prairie softball team went on the road to face St. Clair on Monday, while the baseball team returned home to host Kingsland. Softball recorded a 9-3 win and baseball fell 8-4 to Kingsland.
Softball: Blooming Prairie 9, St. Clair 3
The Awesome Blossoms got off to a strong start by scoring the first run of the game in the top of the first before taking a 6-0 lead with a five-run inning in the top of the second. They added two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to secure the road win.
Lexi Steckelberg led the Blossoms with a team-high three hits, while Rachel Winzenburg, Shawntee Snyder, Lily Schammel and Layla Lemke all recorded two hits each and Macy Lembke, Anna Haberman and Ella Smith added one hit each. Winzenburg and Snyder recorded two RBIs each and Haberman, Smith and Haven Carlson recorded one RBI each.
Carlson recorded the win in the circle by pitching all seven innings and recording two strikeouts while limiting St. Clair to only three hits.
Baseball: Kingsland 8, Blooming Prairie 4
The Blossoms and the Bulldogs traded runs in the first inning, but Kingsland pulled ahead with three runs in the third and fourth innings. Blooming Prairie scored one run in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth.
Jesse Cardenas and Carsten Ingvalson led the team with two hits each, while Alex Lea, Sam Pirkl, Lucas Schammel, Brady Kittelson and Lance Lembke all recorded one hit each. Cardenas and Pirkl recorded the lone RBIs for the Blossoms.
Zach Hein and Lance Lembke split time on the mound. Hein pitched four innings and struck out six batters and Lembke pitched three innings and struck out four batters.