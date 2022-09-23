Abby Hefling (BP VB)

Blooming Prairie senior outside hitter Abby Hefling recorded four kills, four ace serves, two blocks and seven digs during the Blossoms’ road sweep over Maple River. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team went out on the road to Maple River High School on Thursday for a Gopher Conference matchup against the hosting Maple River Eagles. The Blossoms improved to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play after sweeping all three sets for a 3-0 win over the Eagles.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments