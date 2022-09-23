The Blooming Prairie volleyball team went out on the road to Maple River High School on Thursday for a Gopher Conference matchup against the hosting Maple River Eagles. The Blossoms improved to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play after sweeping all three sets for a 3-0 win over the Eagles.
The Blossoms won the first set 25-20 and carried the momentum from that win into a 25-19 win in the second set and a 25-25 win in the third set to secure the road sweep.
“Maple River had a scrappy team that picked up a lot of our offense in the first game,” Said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We started out slow and they capitalized on that. We found our rhythm late in game one and took some better cuts at the ball. We played a bit streaky tonight, but we were able to get a lot of players on the court and came away with a sweep.”
Sierra Larson helped lead the Blossoms offensively with 11 kills and was followed up by Haven Carlson with six kills. Macy Lembke and Abby Heling both recorded four kills and Anna Pauly and Madi Lea recorded two kills each. Lembke recorded 23 set assists and two ace serves. Hefling led the team in ace serves with four and Larson added three ace serves.
Pauly led the Blossoms defense in blocks with five total while Larson recorded four, Addison Doocy recorded three and Hefling, Carlson and Lembke recorded two each. Lembke was the dig leader with 11 total.
Lea led the team in digs with 12 total and was followed by Lembke with 11 digs. Larson and Grace Krejci had nine each, Hefling had seven, Lily Bakken had four, Carlson and Lexi Steckelberg had three each, Pauly had two and Doocy had one.
“The team has played hard this week and as a result, they’ve come away with a few conference wins,” Hendrickson said.
Blooming Prairie is gearing up for a couple of upcoming home games when the Blossoms host Dover-Eyota on Monday and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday with a 7:15 p.m. start time for both games.