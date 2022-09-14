The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home Tuesday night to host the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs in a Gopher Conference matchup. The Blossoms found their first conference win of the season, sweeping JWP in three sets.
Blooming Prairie jumped out to a 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-19 and winning the second set 25-20. According to Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson, the Blossoms rallied back from being down 22-17 to winning 29-27 in the third set.
Sierra Larson and Haven Carlson led the Blossoms offensively with 12-kill performances each. Macy Lembke recorded 31 set assists to go along with two ace serves. Grace Krejci led the team in ace serves with three while Lexi Steckelberg also added two.
Addison Doocy led defensively behind her 13 blocks at the net. Larson and Carlson added five blocks each. Lembke led the team in digs with 16 total and was followed by Krejci with nine and Steckelberg with eight.
“Lexi Steckelberg led the charge from the service line while Haven, Addison, and Macy worked well together to score from the front line,” Hendrickson said. “That rotation fueled us by earning seven unanswered points. JWP had three game-point opportunities, but we were able to hang on and close. Addison Doocy had a great defensive night at the net, earning 13 total blocks, and Haven and Sierra took some aggressive swings as hitters.”
The Blossoms will be back in action on Thursday night when they go on the road to face Kenyon-Wanamingo.