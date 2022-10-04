The Blooming Prairie volleyball team competed in the Maple River Showcase over the weekend. Sierra Larson (3) led the team with 34 total kills, 33 total blocks and 31 total digs while Anna Pauly (18) recorded eight kills and 12 blocks. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Blooming Prairie volleyball team traveled to Maple River to take part in the Maple River Showcase alongside nine other teams. The Blossoms finished the day with a 3-2 record with wins over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman, Martin County West and St. Charles.
Blooming Prairie opened with a 2-0 loss to Redwood Valley with sets going 25-16 and 25-21 in favor of Redwood. But the Blossoms bounced right back with back-to-back 2-0 wins over GHEC/ML/T (25-22, 25-19) and MCW (25-22, 25-20).
They fell 25-22 and 25-17 to Cedar Mountain for a 2-0 loss before responding with a pair of 25-18 victories for a 2-0 win over St. Charles.
Other teams that the Blossoms didn’t have an opportunity to play at the showcase included Fairmont, Sibley East and hosts Maple River.
Team Tournament Stats
Sierra Larson – 34 kills, one set assist, three ace serves, 31 digs, 22 blocks,
Macy Lembke – nine kills, 83 set assists, one ace serve, 32 digs, 10 blocks
Haven Carlson – 26 kills, one set assist, 11 digs, nine blocks
Abby Hefling – 19 kills, three set assists, one ace serve, 21 digs, 15 blocks