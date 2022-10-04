Pauly and Larson (BP VB)

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team competed in the Maple River Showcase over the weekend. Sierra Larson (3) led the team with 34 total kills, 33 total blocks and 31 total digs while Anna Pauly (18) recorded eight kills and 12 blocks. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team traveled to Maple River to take part in the Maple River Showcase alongside nine other teams. The Blossoms finished the day with a 3-2 record with wins over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman, Martin County West and St. Charles.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments