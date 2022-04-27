Awesome Blossoms falls to Hayfield in 5 innings By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blooming Prairie junior Haven Carlson pitched all five innings against Hayfield and threw three strikeouts. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms traveled to Hayfield on Tuesday and fell 11-1 to the Hayfield Vikings in five innings.The Vikings proved to be difficult to hold off from crossing home plate after recording three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an early 6-0 lead over the Awesome Blossoms.Blooming Prairie got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when sophomore catcher Layla Lembke drove in senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns for the Blossoms’ lone run of the game.Unfortunately for Blooming Prairie, Hayfield voided the run with one of their own immediately after, then tallied four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal the Blossoms’ loss.Bruns, Lembke, junior Lexi Steckelberg and senior Alivia Schneider all recorded one hit for Blooming Prairie, while Lembke held the only RBI and Bruns held the only run scored offensively.In the circle, junior pitcher Haven Carlson threw all five innings and recorded three strikeouts while allowing eight hits, seven walks and 11 total runs.The Awesome Blossoms will go on the road again 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they match up against the Randolph Rockets at Randolph High School. {span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blooming Prairie Softball Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms Bobbie Bruns Layla Lembke Blossom Baseball Sport Prairie Haven Carlson Strikeout Hayfield Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now School Board approves redevelopment agreement for existing high school 'Dancing with Our Steele County Stars' returns for 10th year Warrant issued for woman who alleged crashed into home Man charged following alleged vehicle pursuit William R. V. Bill Ahrens, Jr. Upcoming Events Apr 27 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 28 Something Rotten! Thu, Apr 28, 2022 Apr 29 ShaamaahS - Tuvan throat singing Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Something Rotten! Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Submit an Event