Blooming Prairie junior Haven Carlson pitched all five innings against Hayfield and threw three strikeouts. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms traveled to Hayfield on Tuesday and fell 11-1 to the Hayfield Vikings in five innings.

The Vikings proved to be difficult to hold off from crossing home plate after recording three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an early 6-0 lead over the Awesome Blossoms.

Blooming Prairie got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when sophomore catcher Layla Lembke drove in senior center fielder Bobbie Bruns for the Blossoms’ lone run of the game.

Unfortunately for Blooming Prairie, Hayfield voided the run with one of their own immediately after, then tallied four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal the Blossoms’ loss.

Bruns, Lembke, junior Lexi Steckelberg and senior Alivia Schneider all recorded one hit for Blooming Prairie, while Lembke held the only RBI and Bruns held the only run scored offensively.

In the circle, junior pitcher Haven Carlson threw all five innings and recorded three strikeouts while allowing eight hits, seven walks and 11 total runs.

The Awesome Blossoms will go on the road again 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they match up against the Randolph Rockets at Randolph High School.

