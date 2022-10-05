The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road to Randolph Tuesday night for a Gopher Conference matchup with the Randolph Rockets. The Blossoms were swept in three sets by the Rockets.
Blooming Prairie kept things close but came out on the wrong side of a 25-21 first set, a 25-22 second set and a 25-21 third set in the loss, which drops the Blossoms to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
“We battled at times tonight, but Randolph had more hustle than we did,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “Every time we built a lead, a combination of hustle plays on Randolph’s side of the net and our own unforced errors caused our leads to slip away.”
Sierra Larson, Abby Hefling and Anna Pauly led Blooming Prairie’s offense with five kills each. Haven Carlson added four kills and Macy Lembke and Addison Doocy added two kills each. Lembke had 17 set assists and tied Larson and Grace Krejci with two ace serves each.
Larson led the team in digs with 14 total and was followed up by Madi Lea with 12 digs. Lembke added nine digs, Hefling added eight, Pauly added seven, Krejci added three, Doocy added two and Lexi Steckelberg added one.
Hefling recorded a team-high seven blocks while Larson recorded six, Carlson and Doocy both recorded four each, Pauly recorded three and Lembke recorded two.
The Blossoms are looking to bounce back from the loss when they return home to host Triton on Thursday.