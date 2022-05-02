The Blooming Prairie baseball team were at home to host the visiting Randolph Rockets, but ultimately fell 13-0 in five innings to Randolph behind some tough hitting in the third and fourth innings.
The Blossoms kept things close in the beginning after holding the Rockets scoreless in the top of the first inning and allowing one run in during the top of the second inning. A pair of runless innings for Blooming Prairie led it to trail 1-0 heading into the third.
Randolph’s bats awoke to start the third inning and the Rockets tallied five runs to go up 6-0. They added seven more runs in the fourth inning to take the 13-0 lead.
Blooming Prairie had a tough time getting the bats going as junior left fielder Elliot Swenson recorded the only hit for the Blossoms.
On the mound, junior Jesse Cardenas got the start and earned one strikeout in three innings pitched while surrendering six hits, three walks and six runs. Fellow junior Micah Donnelly pitched one inning and allowed seven hits, seven runs and only one walk. Sophomore Cale Braaten closed things out by pitching one inning and earning one strikeout without allowing a hit, walk or run.
After road games against Triton on Monday and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday, the Blossoms return home on Thursday to host the United South Central Rebels.