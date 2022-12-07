The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team returned home Tuesday night to host its home opener against the Maple River Eagles. The Blossoms fell to 0-2 on the season with a 69-51 loss to Maple River.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments