...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team returned home Tuesday night to host its home opener against the Maple River Eagles. The Blossoms fell to 0-2 on the season with a 69-51 loss to Maple River.
Juniors Gabe Hein and Zack Hein led the way for the Awesome Blossoms behind Gabe’s team-high 22 points while shooting 10-15 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc while adding four rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.
Zack followed closely with 19 points while connecting on a team-high four three-pointers. He led the team with four assists while also adding six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Cooper Cooke and Jacob Pauly added four points each with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks for Cooke and one assist and one block for Pauly. Sam Smith recorded two points, one rebound and one steal. Brady Kittelson led the team in rebounds with seven and in steals with five while contributing two assists.
The Blossoms will be back home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they look to bounce back from the losses by hosting Chatfield.