The last time the Blooming Prairie softball team got the better of Hayfield was during the 2019 Section 1A playoffs, where they earned a 2-0 victory. But on Thursday, the Blossoms notched their first win of the season over the Vikings, beating them 13-3 in five innings.
Going into Thursday’s matchup, Blooming Prairie had a slight edge over Hayfield. Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Waseca may not have been how the Awesome Blossoms wanted their season opener to go, but just the fact they got to play put them in rare company among teams in the region, as cold weather continued to take hold.
So while the Vikings, who had their original season opener on Monday postponed, were trying to shake the rust off and ease into their first game of the season, Blooming Prairie was ready to go.
“We had a lot of first-game-of-the-year jitters to get out, some rusty spots to work through (during the Waseca game),” said Blooming Prairie head coach Cam Rutledge. “But I knew coming into this game that we’d be a little bit better offensively after seeing some pitching and after seeing some live at-bats. That helped us out playing Tuesday.”
Junior shortstop Macy Lembke got things started in the bottom of the first with a leadoff walk before reaching third base off a steal and a sacrifice bunt from junior second baseman Rachel Winzenburg.
Junior third baseman Shawntee Snyder drove her in with an RBI single to left field. She also scored a run when a throw home on an ensuing Lily Schammel double to the center-right field gap went out of play behind home plate.
Blooming Prairie tacked on a third run in the bottom of the second with junior right fielder Anna Haberman, who doubled off the right field fence and came within a foot or two of a home run, scored on a Macy Lembke ground rule double.
Hayfield got itself right back into things in the top of the third inning thanks to some aggressive base running and managed to tie things up at 3-3.
The Awesome Blossoms took the lead back and ran away with things starting in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lembke reached first and stole second after getting hit by a pitch. She scored off a Winzenburg bunt and a Hayfield error on the throw to first.
A pitching change was in order for the Vikings, but it didn’t stop Blooming Prairie from drawing walks with patient at-bats and capitalizing on Hayfield’s mistakes to load up the bases and start running up the score.
“Hats off to Waseca, they played a good game, especially defensively,” Rutledge said. “[The offensive production] is kind of what we thought we’d do on Tuesday, but we came out a little slow and didn’t get the hits consecutively. Today, we were selective on the pitches we were getting and the ones we did get, we hit hard.”
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Blooming Prairie was in control with an 8-3 lead. It got started with three straight walks to start and saw Winzenburg score the first run of the inning on an error on the throw to home plate.
Blooming Prairie drew a total of four walks in the bottom of the inning and added five more runs, which ended with junior pitcher Haven Carlson tagging up and scoring for the 10-run rule on a sac fly to center field from sophomore Ella Smith.
Carlson had another good showing in the circle after pitching all five innings and only surrendering three hits, four walks and two runs while striking out three batters for 10 total strikeouts on the season.
“Haven is one of the leaders on this team and we expect her to come in and throw strikes,” Rutledge said. “She’s one of the better pitchers in the conference this year, so when we can get her to throw strikes consistently, we know she’s going to be really tough and we have a really good defense behind her too.”
Offensively, Macy Lembke, Snyder, Schammel, Carlson and Haberman all recorded hits. Carlson and Schammel led with two RBIs each, while Macy Lembke, Layla Lembke, Snyder Haberman and Smith all had one RBI. Snyder led the team with three walks drawn and Winzenburg and Haberman followed with two walks drawn each.
The Awesome Blossoms (1-1) now have two games under their belt and will go on the road Tuesday to face a Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton team that’ll be playing its season opener after the Bulldogs’ first three games of the season were all postponed.