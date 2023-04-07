The last time the Blooming Prairie softball team got the better of Hayfield was during the 2019 Section 1A playoffs, where they earned a 2-0 victory. But on Thursday, the Blossoms notched their first win of the season over the Vikings, beating them 13-3 in five innings.

(BP SB) Rachel Winzenburg

Blooming Prairie junior second baseman Rachel Winzenburg (14) reaches second base during the Awesome Blossoms' 13-3 victory over Hayfield. Winzenburg drew two walks and scored two runs in the win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(BP SB) Anna Haberman

Blooming Prairie junior outfielder Anna Haberman (11) connects on a swing. Her hit fell just short of a being a home run and ended up being a double. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(BP SB) Layla Lembke

Blooming Prairie junior catcher Layla Lembke (13) catches a strike thrown by junior pitcher Haven Carlson. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie Softball

Blooming Prairie softball head coach Cam Rutledge speaks to the team after the Awesome Blossoms beat Hayfield 13-3 for their first win of the 2023 season. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

