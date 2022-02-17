Game: Owatonna Huskies (9-14-1) at Austin Packers (1-18), 1 p.m., Saturday, Riverside Arena.
Recent Results: Owatonna is coming off a season high in goal scoring with its 9-0 shutout home win over Winona. Austin dropped its ninth straight game in a 13-1 home loss against Rochester Mayo.
Last Matchup: With their only game of the 2020-21 season getting canceled, the last time the Huskies and the Packers shared the ice was Jan. 2, 2020 in the 2019-20 season, where a three-goal, two-assist night from Zach Kubicek lifted Owatonna to an 11-0 road win.
1. Keep the shots flying.
Ever since the Huskies recorded their 6-0 win over Rochester John Marshall Jan. 20, their offensive production has over doubled their output up until that point. Through its 16 games prior to the John Marshall win, Owatonna recorded 29 total goals for an average of 1.8 goals per game. Over the span of their last eight games, the Huskies have found the back of the net 39 times for an average of nearly 5 goals per game.
Sophomore forward Owen Beyer has spearheaded the surge in offensive production over the last eight games with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with an average of 2.0 points per game. Caleb Vereide has recorded six goals and seven assists for 13 points (1.6 ppg), Casey Pederson added six goals and six assists for 12 points (1.5 ppg), Ashton Hoffman adds three goals and eight assists for 11 points (1.4 ppg) and Tanner Stendel adds two goals and six assists for eight points (1.0 ppg) over this stretch.
The nine goals scored against Winona marked the most Owatonna has scored in a game this season and may be due for another big offensive outing against an Austin team that’s letting up just over seven goals per game and has had 12 or more goals scored on them three different times.
2. Get Meier and Pfieffer’s confidence at an all time high ahead of sections.
Nothing can steal you a win against a tough opponent than a goaltender catching a hot hand at the right time and for the Huskies, they have two reliable options in net. One of the things Owatonna head coach David Fromm has praised throughout the season was having steady options in net with seniors Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer. While don’t immediately reflect it due to a rough start of the season, both goaltenders have played roles in the Huskies hot streak to close out the season.
Meier has been the go-to option and helped Owatonna grind out a 2-1 win over Rochester Century and a 4-3 overtime win against Rochester Mayo, as well as an 11-save shutout against John Marshall. Pfieffer got the start against Red Wing and Winona, where he recorded 15 saves on 17 shots against the Wingers in a 7-2 win and most recently posted a 19-save shutout against the Wingers. Heading into Saturday’s game, Austin is the bottom team in the Big 9 Conference and will potentially allow one of the Huskies two goaltenders a nice opportunity to add another win ahead of sections.
3. Keep an eye on the young skaters.
While it’s very important to focus on one game at a time, it may also be important for the Huskies to keep their future in mind come Saturday. With 17 active seniors listed on their varsity roster, the Huskies are bound to see some heavy turnover at the end of the season and see a near clean slate going into the offseason.
Over the course of the season, Owatonna has been implementing more and more younger skaters and helping future core pieces get adjusted to varsity play. As a sophomore, Beyer stands in a spot to be the Huskies leading goal scorer this season and in his following two seasons. Fellow sophomores in forward Joseph Webster and defenseman Mark Spurgeon have been on the roster since the first puck drop. Junior forward Benjamin Bangs missed some time, but has returned to the ice and will be one of the senior leaders going into next season.
Players like sophomore goaltender Brennan Sletten, junior defenseman Devin Maas and sophomore forward Thomas Herzog have been incorporated into the lineup throughout the season. With one last regular season game and section playoffs, the Huskies should keep an eye on the few skaters that won’t be lost to graduation and any additional skaters they add to the roster.