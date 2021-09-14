New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva scored the first 12 points of the game Thursday, Sept. 12 in New Richland to power its way to a 20-12 victory against the Owatonna ninth-grade football team.
Michael Heitkamp scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime to narrow the deficit to 12-6 for the Huskies. After halftime, NRHEG upped its lead to 20-6 before Owatonna once again made it a one-possession game when Spencer Copeland strode into the end zone with an 8-yard touchdown run.
After recovering a fumble with less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Huskies moved the ball to the Panther 36-yard line, but turned it over on downs to finish the game.
Reed Kath, Andrew Mitchell and Dylan Linders all led Owatonna in tackles, while Terell Miller intercepted a pass.