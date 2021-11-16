Nearly 425 miles away from Owatonna in Hancock, Michigan, former Owatonna girls hockey standout-turned-head coach Lindsay Macy stepped into a struggling Finlandia University girls hockey program.
In the 2018-19 season, the Lions went 1-24 with their lone victory coming 1-0 in overtime against Northland College on Jan. 26, 2019. This marked the Lions last win as they went 0-24 in the 2019-20 season and had their 2020-21 season canceled.
Needing a change, Macy got back into the coaching game after leaving her mark on the girls hockey scene in northwestern Idaho, where she formed an AAA girls hockey program with the Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy in Coeur d’Alene that competes as the only United States program in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League.
Macy already had her start with coaching hockey with her experience at the helm of Owatonna’s boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams, which also comes after her great playing career with the Huskies, where she recorded 413 career points in 152 games.
She elevated to the next level of hockey following her high school career by playing for the University of Wisconsin-Madison to start and ended at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She recorded 74 points in 66 games with the Badgers and 44 points in 62 games with the Mavericks.
Going on past collegiate hockey, Macy briefly played on the United States Under-22 roster and played one season with the Minnesota Whitecaps in the 2008-09 season where the Whitecaps won the Western Women’s Hockey League Championship and fell short of the Clarkson Cup.
Now, Macy has visions of running her own Division I and turning around a struggling Finlandia program is one of the things she’s looking to accomplish on her way.
“I feel like anyone can coach good programs and I kind of want to see what I can throw my hat into and what I can do with a program that’s struggling,” Macy said.
Her ties to Owatonna and the hockey programs are something that’s stuck with her as she transitions back into the world and coaching.
Macy credited her high school coach and current Owatonna girls hockey varsity assistant and JV head coach Tim Hunst as a very big influential person in her hockey career, especially in her current stint as Finlandia’s head coach.
Over the weekend, the Lions traveled down to Aurora, Illinois to take on the Aurora Spartans and Hunst was one of the people Macy consulted ahead of the Lions two games.
“To this day I talk to him, [last week] I talked to him for like three hours on the phone about what's my gameplan going to be for [the games against Aurora], knowing what we have, knowing what they have and how do we counter everything,” Macy said before making the trip to Aurora.
The Lions lost 2-3 Saturday and lost 4-0 Sunday to the Spartans. They currently sit at 0-6 but are working through the growing pains and a brand new roster.
With an entire season off with the 2020-21 season canceled, the Lions of Finlandia nearly started with a clean slate with a total of 18 players experiencing their first collegiate hockey games between the incoming freshmen and returning sophomores that didn’t get a freshmen season.
One of those returning sophomores includes Waseca goal record holder Jayde Pederson, who is currently a sophomore center for the Lions. As a Bluejay, Pederson lit the lamp 110 times during her career and tallied 49 assists for 159 career points.
Pederson was also the first girl in Waseca girls hockey history to go onto collegiate hockey, where she serves an integral role as a goal scorer on a very young Lions roster.
So far, Pederson leads the Lions with two goals, one of which she scored in her first collegiate game fresh off a line change. The other came a few games later on a power play.
With as close-knit of a community as girls hockey and despite the fact that Pederson came into the program before Macy was brought on as the head coach, the two were actually much closer to each other before they both ended up in Hancock.
While Pederson was going up in Waseca in her childhood home, the two were just miles apart from each other without knowing that they’d be a player and a head coach for the same collegiate hockey program in the future.
The way Macy figured out she knew about Pederson before actually knowing her was by driving past Jayde’s childhood home out in the eastern countryside of Waseca.
“The first time she met me, she was like, ‘Pederson? Like the-big-yellow-mailbox-towards-Waseca Pederson?’” Pederson said. “I was like, ‘How did you know I had a big yellow mailbox at my childhood home?’”
“It was just kind of funny realizing how close we actually were and I had no idea who she was, she had no idea who I was and it’s crazy meeting so far away from our hometowns.”
With the season still so young for the Lions and they’re still hunting for the first win of the season, Pederson and Macy share the common goal of turning around the Finlandia girl’s hockey program.
The Lions currently sit on a 37 game losing streak dating back to the tail end of the 2018-19 season and with a rebuild in the works, they’re doing their part in putting the pieces of the puzzle together to snap the streak.
Growing pains are inevitable with young teams, but Finlandia landed a well-experienced hockey player through several different ranks at the helm of the program with coach Macy and she gets a key goal-scoring, leadership-providing piece of that puzzle with Pederson.
“She’s been huge with her goals scored and her ability to play the game, but she’s also huge behind the scenes and in the locker room,” Macy said. “She pushes kids in the weight room and she brings energy to the locker room everyday. She’s the one screaming at 5 a.m. when we have early morning practice and getting everybody all hyped up.
“She’s just not only important on the ice, she’s also important off of it, which is an awesome tribute to what her parents have done in Waseca and the community of Waseca as well.”