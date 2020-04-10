VIRTUAL REALITY: Owatonna coaches have utilized a number of online platforms to stay connected

There are reminders everywhere that nothing is the way it was.
For Owatonna baseball coach Tate Cummins and senior outfielder Matt Williams, this stark reality punched them both in the gut during separate instances while strolling through Dartts Park recently.
For Cummins, the moment came as he took a break during a long bike ride that almost instinctively wound its way to the complex. A cold and empty atmosphere was palpable from the moment he gazed onto the wide-open grass in front of a grandstand that was void of a single person, looming over the field as a blunt reminder that there will be no baseball on this idyllic early-spring evening.
“It was around the time when we would have been getting ready for a game and Dartts was empty,” he said. “It was a perfect day and it was hard to see the field like that. For me, it’s been 26 years and every spring I’ve been playing or coaching and this is the first one where that’s not happening, at least not right now”
Williams found himself in a similar situation and was struck by just how distant his home field felt as he glided through the city’s east-central park on his rollerblades. This is his senior year and this is his ballpark, but it all felt so detached.
“It was just weird,” he said over the phone on Wednesday night. “It was all roped off and we were supposed to be out there, but this is our new reality I guess.”
The casualties of the nation’s current environment are endless. There isn’t a single person that hasn’t been drastically affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the pain of those close to anyone who has lost their life to the virus is incomprehensible.
The indefinite postponement of competitive athletics is obviously far down the list on the overall scale of impact, but it’s still very real and hugely profound in a relative sense, especially for high school seniors like Williams and several of his tight-knit classmates that make up the majority of the Huskies’ baseball roster. This was supposed to be their last hurrah and a chance to take the field one final time as a competitive team.
But that has all been put on hold.
The latest announcement by the MSHSL has pushed the start of practice back to May 4 and further details are expected to be solidified within the next couple weeks.
Until then, teams are just going to have to wait.
“Everyone is going through the same thing and we all want to be out there,” Williams said. “One of the toughest parts is not knowing.”
ACCLIMATING TO A NEW REALITY
Despite dealing unprecedented challenges, teams have adapted and coaches have discovered unique ways to remain connected to their players amidst the state's increasingly-strict quarantine stipulations.
Every spring team is dealing with the current situation differently, but each is using the same tool: Technology.
Cummins and his staff have been one of the most outgoing in terms of connecting through social media and have invented novel ways to keep their players motivated while remaining instructive. One formula that clearly worked was incentivizing participation through good-old-fashion competition. These are athletes, of course, and Cummins challenged his players using specific drills such as the “Three-Ball Exchange Contest” that measures how many times an individual can exchange the ball from hand-to-hand after pelting against a wall. If anyone could beat coach and provide video proof, Cummins would buy them lunch.
With 32 exchanges in 20 seconds, Ethan Walter surpassed his coach’s number of 23 and posted “I’ll take Mizuki (Fusion) please” after publishing visual proof of his accomplishment on Twitter.
“I thought it was interesting right away,” Walter said over the phone on Friday. “It was cool to give the winner lunch, and he pulled through. Mizaki was closed, but he got me Subway.”
The competition, though, didn’t end there. Reaching out on social media, Mankato East brought the contest to a whole new level and suggested a friendly competition between the two teams in which the winner would supply food for the team’s scheduled doubleheader.
Game on.
Owatonna gladly accepted the challenge and Walter’s 46 exchanges in the two-ball format led all participants in the Huskies’ victory over the Cougars.
“It was cool that (coach Cummins) brought another team into it,” Williams said. “And we won, too. So that’s good.”
Friendly wagers aside, each member of the OHS staff has also posted a variety of specialty drills based on their area of expertise. Travis Hilstad, for instance, has presented ways for players to work on fielding technique on Facebook Live while pitching coach Brian Price and hitting coach Brandon Wolf have also gotten involved.
“We’ve had some really great response,” Cummins said. “Last I checked we were over 1,200 views, so we know people are watching. And these are for all ages, too. It’s not just for our high school kids either.”
The Owatonna girls lacrosse team has also used modern technology to stay connected. Under the instruction of first-year head coach Dani Licht, the Huskies have executed a few “virtual practices” through Zoom Video Communications, which is a service that combines video-conferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration.
In the final days leading up to the first session, Licht’s plan was to keep instruction as simple as possible and start by emphasize fundamental techniques that would help build a foundation in preparation for the day when the team would finally be able to hit the field together.
“It’s about stressing as many little things as possible,” Licht said. “It is difficult with lacrosse because you need such a big field. So one of the biggest things we will work on right away is stick-handling and being able to control the ball under any circumstance. We will do things like stick-tricks just to get them accustomed to handling the ball before we get together as a team.”
A FLAME OF HOPE
Cummins and Licht are far from the only two coaches that have taken advantage of modern technology to stay in touch with their teams and have acknowledged the advantages it has when it comes to physical preparation, but it goes well beyond that.
At its core, everything they’ve done has been to foster a sense of optimism during a time where it would be easy to fall into the trap of negativity. These sessions have allowed student-athletes to escape from the sometimes painful monotony of their daily lives that no longer include the structure of in-person classes or the opportunity to hang out with friends after school.
Basically, Cummins and Licht are trying to remind their players that the middle of the storm can be overwhelming, but that doesn't mean the sun won't shine one day.
“Some people have resigned to thinking that nothing is going to happen,” Licht said. “But in reality, we still have a season to prepare for and these Zoom practices have given them something to look forward to and offered hope, and that’s the biggest thing.”
Added Cummins: “The message has been to stay positive. We can’t control a lot of what’s going on right now and it’s a lot like on the diamond. You can’t do anything about a bad call, and right now, it’s not in your realm to play baseball, so we have to forget about the things we can’t control.”
At least according to one student-athlete, the message appears to have permeated at the highest level.
“After a while it makes you realize you shouldn’t take anything for granted," Walter said. "I think it’s helped me enjoy the little things a lot more."