Owatonna worked double overtime Tuesday to get past Winona 52-50 at Owatonna High School.
The Huskies (9-15, 9-12 Big 9) got double-doubles from Lexi Mendenhall and Sarah Kingland to win for the third time in four games. Mendenhall scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while Kingland scored 10 points and had 13 rebounds. Owatonna’s lone senior Sara Anderson finished with 12 points on senior night.
“When we played disciplined and under control, we executed and got great looks,” Huskies head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “The girls really gutted it out and played together.”
The Huskies cleaned up on the glass and outrebounded the Winhawks (3-22, 3-18 Big 9) 48-32, which helped lead to second-chance points.
Owatonna shot 18 of 46 from the field for 33 percent but went 12 of 21 from the free throw line to stay close.
Winona led 26-25 at halftime but the Huskies were able to keep pace in the second half.
Owatonna faces Rochester John Marshall Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Rochester.
Owatonna 52, Winona 50
Owatonna scoring: Lexi Mendenhall 12, Sara Anderson 12, Sarah Kingland 10, Maggie Newhouse 9, Alivia Schuster 4, Ari Shornock 3, Lauren Sommers 2.