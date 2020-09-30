Hosting the Big Nine Conference’s ultimate wild card team, Owatonna needed a good 45 minutes to figure out how to best counter Winona’s somewhat unexpected blend of speed and offensive organization.
But when it finally started clicking, the Huskies poured it on and sailed to a 6-0 victory at the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Thursday night in boys soccer action.
“In the second half, we said: ‘We have to play these balls on the back side and trust our teammates,’” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said. “And the six goals were a result of going just that. Overall, I’m very pleased with the offense tonight.”
The only thing that equaled Owatonna’s offensive quantity in the second half was the Owatonna's offensive quality. Kaden Nelson rocketed a goal from near the sideline from just beyond midfield to highlight a well-organized effort that featured six goals from six different players. Additionally, four Huskies were credited with at least one assist as Owatonna attacked the Winhawks in devastating waves for the game’s final 40 minutes.
Alex Ulrich netted the game-deciding goal six minutes into the second half and later assisted on a Benny Bangs shot that caromed off the upright and nestled into the back of the net to all-but seal the deal with 23 minutes, 39 seconds left on the clock.
Bangs might have registered the knockout blow by putting OHS ahead 3-0, but it was Nelson who wowed the sizable home crowd roughly six minutes prior when he blasted a shot from near the touch line that sailed roughly 45 yards through the air and looped just above the out-stretched fingertips of the Winona goalkeeper to make it 2-0 with 29:12 on the clock.
Ryan Gregory, Mason Cocchiarella and Zack Kirsch scored in successive fashion in the final 6:08 of the second half to put the finishing touches on the explosive offensive effort. Aaron Bangs ended with two assists while Cocchiarella and Gregory tallied one goal and one assist apiece.
“Sometimes we really try to finesse things and get that pretty goal,” Waypa said. “But you’re going to score more goals, just like in hockey, when you dump it down and crash the net. We just needed to get it over the defense and have the backside player crash the net, and we did that in the second half.”
The Winhawks entered the contest as a bit of a mystery, at least on paper. The team had played just five games before Tuesday and didn’t take the field for two straight weeks in early September after the school's administration paused all athletic activities due to elevated COVID-19 numbers within its community.
Further adding to Winona’s somewhat enigmatic nature was the fact that the Winhawks (2-2-2) had tied two of their first five games and were coming off a scoreless decision against a Mankato West team that actually defeated Owatonna, 2-1, on Sept. 3. Also scattered throughout Winona’s schedule is a 7-1 blowout victory over Red Wing and a pair of a close decisions against Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall that are currently nestled on opposite ends of the conference standings.
Conversely, Owatonna remains one of just three Big Nine teams that has not registered a tie this season and will bring a 5-3-0 record into its next game against Red Wing (1-7-2) on Friday. Next week, the Huskies cap the regular season against Mayo (6-3-0) on Tuesday, Oct. 6.