Softball season has finally arrived for the Owatonna Huskies, who made their big return to Morehouse Park on Monday in a doubleheader against Big 9 foe Rochester Century. The Huskies opened the season with two wins after defeating the Panthers 3-1 in seven innings and 14-0 in five innings.
Game One: Owatonna 3, Century 1 (Conference Game)
In the first official game of the season, the Huskies were tasked with batting against Century’s lone All-Conference team selection in 2021 in sophomore pitcher Morgan Erickson. Despite facing a returning All-Conference honoree, Owatonna pulled through slowly, but surely.
The Panthers got ahead first with Maddie Feakes scoring Ava Frost in Century’s only run batted in all day, but Owatonna responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first inning.
After a scoreless second and third inning, the Huskies tacked on another run in the bottoms of the fourth and fifth innings to take their 3-1 lead.
“[Erickson] is a good pitcher, we didn’t hit the best against her last year either and we came out and pulled it off,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “Our defense was great both games, we were aggressive on the bases and our pitching was outstanding tonight. That’s great to see.”
On the mound, returning All-Conference Honorable Mention junior senior pitcher Parris Hovden threw all seven innings and recorded 16 strikeouts in 119 pitches while only giving up three hits, two walks and one earned run for the win.
Juniors Katelyn Bentz and Paiton Glynn and sophomores Izzy Radel, Zoie Roush, Samantha Bogen and Mehsa Krause all recorded hits for Owatonna with RBIs coming from Radel, Glynn and Hovden.
Game Two: Owatonna 14, Century 0 (F/5) (Nonconference Game)
Coming off a standoff against two returning All-Conference pitchers, the Huskies settled in and began running things up on the scoreboard with a couple hot bats in the five innings played.
Bentz, Radel, Hovden, Samantha Bogen, Glynn, Krause, Averie Roush and Kendra Bogen all recorded hits for Owatonna with Bentz and Radel both tallying three-hit games while Bentz, Hovden and Samatha Bogen led the team with three RBIs each and a combined nine of the team’s 12 RBIs.
“I think in the first game, some of them were trying to do it all in every at bat and they just had to relax and let the game come to them a little bit more,” Moran said. “Once that started happening, things got easier for them. I think they were pressing a little bit early and things got better as they loosened up and got a little more comfortable.”
Owatonna tallied two runs in the bottom of the first before pouring in five runs in the bottom of the second. It added three more runs in the bottom of the third and closed things out with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
While the Huskies were bringing in the runs, Century had a much more difficult time just being able to reach first base as sophomore Kennedy Hodgman stepped up and solidified her spot as one of Owatonna’s top pitching options.
Hodgman tossed 75 total pitches and recorded nine strikeouts while allowing one hit and one walk in the five-inning shutout. Morgan Erickson’s lone hit for Century was the only thing standing between Hodgman and a no-hitter to open the season.
Up Next
After hosting Austin on Tuesday, the Huskies (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big 9) continue their home stretch by hosting Rochester John Marshall on Wednesday before going on the road for the first time on Monday, April 18 against Bloomington Jefferson.