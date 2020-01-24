NEW RICHLAND — An early second half rally ignited the Medford boys basketball team to a 57-51 victory over NRHEG in Gopher Conference action on Thursday night.
The win elevates Medford’s record to 5-9 overall, 3-4 in conference action perhaps most importantly, 2-1 against sectional opponents.
After making just 1 of 8 shots from downtown and turning the ball over 13 times in the game’s opening 18 minutes, the Tigers fell behind by double-digits heading into the break.
The second half was a completely different story.
Scoring the first 13 points directly after intermission, the Tigers clawed their way back into the game and drew even for the first time at 33-33.
“It was back-and-forth for a while before we pulled away on some great ball-movement and great team defense,” Medford coach Todd Schneider said of his team that out-scored the Panthers 36-18 in the second half.
“Our first half tonight was the best half we have played all season,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We came up with a lot of energy and got after it. We forced them into tough shots and did a good job rebounding considering that they have a couple of good and athletic big kids. We struggled against their zone to hit open shots when we did have open looks in the second half and then we turned the ball over 11 times.”
Medford's AJ Vandereide impacted the game greatly on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Teammate Kael Hermanstorfer also recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers’ Lonnie Wilson led all scorers with 18 points. No other teammate scored more than seven points.
NRHEG has now lost four consecutive games and drops to 3-13 overall and 1-6 in conference action. The Panthers are back in action on Saturday at home against Hayfield in the middle of a stretch of games hat features seven straight homes games.
Medford 57, NRHEG 51
NRHEG scoring: Kordell Schlaak 7, Porter Peterson 6, Lonnie Wilson 18, Daxter Lee 14, Blake Ihrke 4, Tory Christenson 2.
Medford scoring: Zach Finholdt 8, Jerone Chavis 6, Jeremiah Suttcliffe 3, A.J. Vandereide 14, Henry Grayson 4, Kael Hermanstorfer 14, Gunner White 8.
Halftime: NRHEG 33-Medford 21