Owatonna bolted out to a 48-point lead on its way to a 48-12 victory on Monday night against Rochester Century.
Spencer Copeland raced to rushing touchdowns of 76 and 22 yards, Jamie Lisowski dashed to a 42-yard touchdown run and Tayte Berg tallied a 38-yard touchdown run.
Through the air, Hunter Theis tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Darian Stransky and 56-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Webber, who also hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception from Michael Heitkamp.
Zachary Dahnert and Kaden Homuth also combined to bring down the Century quarterback for a safety.