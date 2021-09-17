Owatonna bolted out to a 48-point lead on its way to a 48-12 victory on Monday night against Rochester Century.

Spencer Copeland raced to rushing touchdowns of 76 and 22 yards, Jamie Lisowski dashed to a 42-yard touchdown run and Tayte Berg tallied a 38-yard touchdown run.

Through the air, Hunter Theis tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Darian Stransky and 56-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Webber, who also hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception from Michael Heitkamp.

Zachary Dahnert and Kaden Homuth also combined to bring down the Century quarterback for a safety.

