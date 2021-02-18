The Big 9 Conference is often regarded by those who pay close attention to the sport as one of the best boys basketball conferences in the state. Perennially, the likes of Austin and Mankato East battle for supremacy before the eyes of Minnesota high school basketball junkies, while debates of who is the better team rage in the background. This season, Mankato West has taken center stage with their 8-1 record overall and in conference play and 21.1 point average win margin. The Scarlett are considered by many to be the favorites to win the conference and make a deep run in the playoffs.
But if there were any doubts about whether or not the Owatonna Huskies boys basketball team should be included in the conversation of best squads in the conference, they can now officially be laid to rest as of Thursday night: It's time for them to garner the recognition and respect they deserve.
The Huskies advanced to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the Big 9 Conference when they emerged victorious from the gym at Mankato East High School, defeating in dramatic fashion a Cougars squad (8-3, 7-3) that was ranked as high as number nine in the Associated Press's Class 3A top 10 poll, 57-55.
"We just found a way. I don't know what other way to put it," Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. "As good as East is, we were just able to make plays especially at the end of the game when we needed to."
It was a back-and-forth affair with the Huskies' 18-8 lead early in the first half representing the widest scoring margin experienced between the two teams all game.
Owatonna was aggressive from the opening tip, forcing the Cougars to commit a bevy of turnovers while jumpers by Brayden Williams rained down from various depths on the court. Williams would finish with a game-high 27 points while shooting 3-for-10 from behind the arc, with all of the makes being buried from beyond 23-feet.
However, Mankato East refused to go away, pulling the game within five points by halftime and ultimately leading for the majority of the second half fueled by hot shooting and a stifling 2-3 zone defense.
The Huskies trailed by as many as six points with less than three minutes remaining in the game, but clutch shooting from Williams and Payton Beyer kept the game within reach. A steal by Beyer with less than 20 seconds remaining on the clock freed up Lincoln Maher to hit his only shot attempt of the game, a wide open layup that would ultimately seal the victory for Owatonna.
"Only shot of the night and it was a big one," Williams said. "I talk about starring in your role. Lincoln doesn't get a whole lot of press if you want to call it that, but he's a kid that is taking tremendous pride in being one of our, if not the best, competitors on the team. He's one of our best defensive players, probably our best communicator. He stays within himself and knows what his role is within the team and does whatever is needed. I've been super proud of Lincoln this year for that."
Williams was also effusive in his praise for Beyer after the game, who gritted through the second half of the game after sustaining an ankle injury late in the first.
"[Beyer's] obviously got the athleticism, the strength and the speed to compete with a guy like [Mankato East's B.J. Omot]. B.J. is such a good player. He's going to score. You're not going to stop the kid. You're talking about a 6-foot-7-inch guard that can shoot it, handle it, plays the point guard. He can pull up, he has a good mid-range jumper...Payton rose up to the occasion, especially in the second half. Payton just made some unbelievable plays on both ends of the floor."
Omot — an athletic and long junior who has garnered some interest from various NCAA Division 1 basketball programs — was held to 19 points and took only one trip to the free throw line. He was one of four Cougars to score in double-figures along with Poulrah Gong (11), T.J. Kueth (11), and Pal Kueth (10).
Beyer wasn't the only Husky battling through an injury. Nolan Burmeister — a two-year starter who only appeared for seven minutes in the win — continues to be hobbled by a knee injury and Big 9 Preseason Conference Player of the Year Evan Dushek did not start the second half due to his back acting up; he scored four points in 21 minutes of action.
However, despite being banged up, the Huskies were still able to pick up a win on the road against a high-quality opponent. It's this resiliency in the face of adversity that Williams is most proud of when it comes to his team.
"We found a way. And that's kind of what we talked about after the game, we just were able to grit out a good win against obviously an exceptional team that was a [top team] in the state just a few weeks ago...When we've had guys get dinged up or injured, [when] something happens, somebody else steps in and stars in their role. Whatever we need them to do for us to become successful that night we seem to do."
The Huskies return to the court and will look to avoid a let down game on Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they face off against Northfield (5-4, 5-4). Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at Owatonna High School.
Box Score
Owatonna 29 28 — 57
Mankato E 24 31 — 55
O: Williams (27), Beyer (14), Creger (6), Dushek (4), Nolan Burmeister (4), Blake Burmeister (2), Lincoln Maher (2)
M: Omot (19), Gong (11), T.J. Kueth (11), Pal Kueth (10), Hayes (2), Burns (2)