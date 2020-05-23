EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article first appeared in the Owatonna People’s Press on Thursday, May 29, 2008.
The wait is over.
After some waited three years, 22 Owatonna boys lacrosse players received athletic letters at the team’s awards banquet Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
‘It’s great to see the guys finally get the recognition they deserve,’ said senior Matt Kotek, who played for the OHS lacrosse club team for three years before this season.
Several of Kotek’s former teammates, including his older brother, Kris, came and watched Owatonna finish up its first lacrosse season as an official school sport.
‘It was bittersweet for them,’ Matt said. ‘They were happy for us, but disappointed that they didn’t get a letter.’
In previous years, the Owatonna Lacrosse Association tried unsuccessfully to get Owatonna High School to hand players on the lacrosse club team a letter. Last summer after a long struggle, boys and girls lacrosse became an official school sport.
‘It’s great because before this year, no one really knew when we played,’ said senior Colton Spinler. ‘This year, I would be walking down the hall and the athletic director [Ryan Swanson] would tell me to have a good game.’
Several players received their first letter Thursday. A lot of lacrosse players don’t participate in other sports.
‘It’s good to see kids find their sport and be able to participate in sports,’ Spinler said.
After not winning a game in 2007, the boys team went 3-9 this spring and hosted a section playoff game for the first time.
‘It’s was great because we did a lot better than last year,’ Spinler said. ‘I hope the guys can build on it.’
The Huskies lose Kotek, who led the team in goals with 18. But Owatonna returns five guys that scored goals and also brings back its goalie, Kory Reuvers. Kotek hopes to get a shot at next year’s team.
‘Hopefully, next year we can have an alumni game,’ Kotek hoped.