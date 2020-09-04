ROCHESTER — Pulling off an ultra-rare feat, the Owatonna boys cross country team registered a perfect score of 15 points by placing each of its top five runners in the top five positions at a dual meet against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.
“The day went extremely well for us,” understated Owatonna coach Dave Chatelaine. “The strong wind was a bit challenging, but our runners formed nice close packs. Hopefully we can keep our momentum going.”
Each of Owatonna top four times came from athletes in the junior class. Preston Meier out-paced the leaders by a wide margin and clocked a 17:10.91, comfortably ahead of classmate Brayden Williams (17:52.85) in second place.
Jack Meiners matched Williams stride-for-stride and crossed the finish line in 17:53 and was followed directly by teammates Connor Ginskey (17:55) and Trevor Hiatt (17:58).
Amazingly, after Peter Dahlen’s sixth place time of 18:08, the Huskies posted the next five best times and occupied positions 7-11.
The OHS girls performed nearly as well and were led by Carsyn Brady’s blue ribbon time of 20:07.05. John Marshall’s Greta Freed came in a distant second with a 20:44 and was followed by a foursome of Huskies in the No. 3 through No. 8 slots.
Zinash Valen registered Owatonna’s second-fastest time with a 21:49. Teammate Kaitlin Bruessel came in fourth overall with a 22:17 while Jaci Burtis finished in fifth (22:34).
Jeni Burtis capped the scoring for Owatonna in the sixth position with a 22:45.
OHS competes in its first triangular of the season after the holiday break on Sept. 8 in Austin against the Packers and Red Wing.
NOTE: The Owatonna boys also posted the top six times in the junior varsity race and were led by top time of Brenden Drever's 19:57.
Grace Jacobs came in second place and led the OHS girls JV team with a 24:33.96, roughly a 10 seconds shy of the winner (Alex Frei, 23:42).