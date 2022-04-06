COACHES
Head coach: Dani Licht, 3rd year with Owatonna (Previously TWO years with Lakeville North).
Assistant coaches: Paige Radue, 4th Year with Owatonna; Damon Summer, 3rd Year with Owatonna; Nate Gendron, 3rd Year with Owatonna.
ROSTER
Zoe Anderson, 12, G
Ellery Blacker, 9, A
Kaitlin Bruessel, 11, M
Lauren Busho, 9, M
Graycn Durand, 9, D
Karmen Eaton, 12, M
Kylee Eaton, 9, M
Jayger Eaton, 9, D
Ava Eithrheim, 11, D
Sydney Fossness, 9, D
Ella Hayes, 11, M
Britta Henderson, 10, D
Chloe Ingvaldson, 10, M
Jada Johannson, 9, M
Natalie Krumholz, 11, D
Morgan Macy, 9, A
Nora Marshall, 8, G
Ella Marshall, 8, G
Abigail Mathison, 12, A
Madison McGinn, 10, A
Hailey Miller, 10, A
Maria Mollenhauer, 12, D
Anni Moran, 11, M
Isabella Nelson, 10, A
Becca Nielsen, 10, D
Halle Oldefendt, 10, A
Karys Richardson, 9, M
Brynn Routh, 8, D
Adeline Schroht, 8, M
Georgia Schrom, 8, M
Kadence Schumacher, 9, D
Audrey Simon, 12, A
Hannah St. Martin, 12, M
Emily Thorn, 9, M
Savannah Wencl, 10, M
Mikayla Wilker, 10, A
Jennifer Zamarron, 11, M
Isabella Zaragoza, 9, D
RETURNING STANDOUTS
2022 Captains: Zoe Anderson, Anni Moran, Audrey Simon, Maria Mollenhauer.
Zoe Anderson (Senior Goalie): Last year Zoe Anderson was our only goalie to see time in net at Varsity and saw a .648 save percentage which was the largest save percentage of any goalie in the Big 9. Zoe is a huge asset to our team and someone we really took to lead our team from net this season again. She signed to play Division III lacrosse with Baldwin Wallace .
Anni Moran (Junior Midfielder): Anni Moran has just recently signed Division II lacrosse with Quincy University in Illinois. Anni is our returning leading scorer. Last year, Anni sat in the top 15 scorers in the state in the state during the regular season an only dropped to No. 20 during post season with us only competing for one postseason game. Anni is someone who we hope to see a lot of ball movement from this season on both the defensive and offensive side of the field this season.
Audrey Simon (Senior Attacker): Audrey Simon is a returning starter for us this season and has, in most recent years, been given the name the team quarterback, because she's always setting up plays and feeding out the ball to assist others. Aubrey is a major player for our team and I'm looking forward to seeing her lead as a captain again this season.
Maria Mollenhauer (Senior Defense): Maria Mollenhauer makes herself a huge asset to this team not because she's constantly scoring goals or assisting them but because she can shut down just about any player making a full sprint down the field as well as intercept a lot of passes going into the defensive zone.
Karmen Eaton (Senior Midfielder): Karmen Eaton is someone we are really going to see step up this season as a starter. Towards the end of last season we watched Karmen gain a lot of confidence in the midfield and begin scoring goals. This season we expect Karmen to be a huge component to our full field transition.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Madie McGinn joined us towards the end of last season to finish out the regular season and play a bit during sections. Madie is an attacker we are really going to look towards to move the ball with Anni Moran and Audrey Simon. She has unbelievable field awareness which we are really hoping to use to our advantage this season.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Conference Record: 9-1 (Big 9 Champs).
Regular Season: 11-2.
Sections: 0-1 (out in first round).
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Going into this season, we have graduated 12 seniors from our varsity team, so we have a lot of big shoes to fill going into this season, but I don't think its going to be a challenge at all for all of the incoming talent. With us graduating out half over half of our varsity team last season, it doesn't change our goal for this season. If you ask any one of my players what they hope to accomplish this season, they are going to tell you they want to win the Big 9 yet again this season. My personal goals for this season is to continue to instill the drive to compete regardless of if we are playing a cities team or a Big 9 team.
COMPETITION
Our team has always competed very well in the Big 9, two of our biggest competitors going into this season are Rochester Century and Mankato. Both teams have really grown and are really enjoyable to compete with.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
5 – Seniors
6 – Juniors
9 – Sophomores
11 – Freshmen
6 - Eighth Graders