Two unanswered goals in the second period made the difference in Owatonna’s 5-3 loss to Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday night in nonconference girls hockey action at the Four Seasons Centre.
With the score even at 1-1, the Eagles pounded through a pair of goals in a 4-minute span early in the second stanza and grabbed a 3-1 advantage heading into the third.
The Eagles extended their lead to 4-1 when Sawyer Fleming buried shot within the first five minutes of the final frame before the Huskies answered with a quick scoring flurry that started when Grace Wolfe found the back of the net at the 10:09-mark. Roughly two minutes later, freshman Sarah Snitker scored her second goal of the season and drew Owatonna within 4-3 with five minutes left on the clock.
Allison Smith, though, squashed essentially any chance of an Owatonna comeback by burying a shot at the 12:46-mark to re-establish the Eagsles' multi-goal advantage.
Despite getting out-shot 17-5 in the opening period, things started well enough for the Huskies as Ezra Oien gave her team a 1-0 lead when she slipped a shot to the back of the net with just 59 seconds on the clock. As they would all game, the Eagles quickly punched back and leveled the score exactly 18 seconds later on a goal by Emma Schmitz.
The loss drops Owatonna to 1-3-1 in its last five games and hands them their first defeat against a Class A opponent.
Asia Buryska finished with 34 saves for the Huskies.
Rochester Lourdes 5, Owatonna 3
FIRST PERIOD
O—Ezra Oien (Chloe Schmidt, Syd Hunst), 16:01
RL—Emma Schmitz (Sarah Dravis), 16:19
SECOND PERIOD
RL—Kylie Verness (Lizzie Pike), 4:43
RL—Abby Wick (Dravis), 7:32, PP
THIRD PERIOD
RL—Sawyer Fleming (Delany Fleming), 4:34
O—Grace Wolfe (Molly Achterkirch), 10:09
O—Sarah Snitker (Schmidt, Hunst), 12:04
RL—Allison Smith (Fleming)
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (34 saves)