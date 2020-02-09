Taking the floor 24 hours after nearly pulling off a thrilling upset against Rochester Mayo on the road, the Owatonna boys basketball didn’t exactly explode out of the gates against Mankato West on Saturday night.
The Huskies came out flat, lacked energy and looked more like five uniformed spectators than the team that had found its mojo since the beginning of the new year.
When the final seconds mercifully dripped off the clock at the end of the first half, the Huskies sauntered off the floor and headed into the locker room.
Thankfully for everyone wearing blue and white, the same team didn’t emerge after intermission.
“Second half was a completely different story,” OHS coach Josh Williams said.
With nowhere to go but up after shooting a season-low 26.5% from the field in the first half, Owatonna quickly gained traction on offense, tightened the screws on defense and side-stepped the upset with a 65-57 Big Nine Conference victory.
“We track paint-touches every game. They could be off penetration or post entries,” Williams said. “We had 22 paint-touches the first six minutes; (Mankato West) had two. Way better job of playing unselfishly and sharing the ball as well. Free throws and balanced scoring were key again.”
Indeed, the Huskies (11-9 overall, 9-7 Big Nine) shared the wealth on offense, particularly between its formidable starting unit that includes two sophomores, two juniors and one senior. Owatonna’s top four offensive performers each scored between 13 and 17 points and the starting five collectively accounted for all-but one of the team’s 13 assists.
Payton Beyer paced Owatonna with 17 points and added six rebounds and two assists. Evan Dushek posted another double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while Nolan Burmeister manufactured one of his best overall games of the season, putting up 14 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds while finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Brayden Williams took just six shots from the field and easily surpassed double-figured in scoring with 13 points. He also chipped in five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He and Beyer knocked down a team-high two 3-pointers.
As cold as the Huskies were in the first half, the Scarlets were just as hot, knocking down 54.5% of their shots overall before being held to just 12-for-32 (37.5%) in the final 18 minutes.
The Huskies — who shot 48% from the field in the second half and finished 5-for-7 from deep — stayed in the game despite the bumpy start by forcing 19 turnovers.
FRIDAY: Rochester Mayo 75, Owatonna 753
In Rochester on Friday, Owatonna's shot as time expired that would have sent the game into overtime was waived off against the conference’s highest-scoring team on the road.
Instead, the Huskies left Rochester Mayo High School with a 75-73 loss to a team that reached triple digits against them in the first meeting on Dec. 20.
Putting force another dazzling preview of things to come in the next couple years, sophomores Dushek and Williams each scored 23 points and carried the offense for large stretches against the dangerous Spartans.
Williams not only drilled 4 of 8 shots from downtown and finished 3-for-3 from the stripe, but handed out six assists, meaning he put his fingerprints on 46.7% of Owatonna’s made baskets.
Per usual, Dushek did most of his damage in the paint, rounding up seven rebounds while shooting 11-for-18 on shots inside the arc.
Though the underclassman combo shined the brightest, the Huskies wouldn’t have been in position to take down the Spartans without the contributions of Payton Beyer (13 rebounds, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Isaac Oppegard (team-high nine rebounds and two 3-pointers).
Mayo shot 44.8% overall and 40.6% from beyond the arc, connecting on seven 3-pointers in the first half and six after the break.
Gabe Madsen led all scorers with 28 points and his brother Mason added 18. The sharp-shooting Division I-bound package deal combined for eight turnovers and three assists.
LOOKING AHEAD
After playing at perhaps the toughest gymnasium in all of the Big Nine Conference on Tuesday (Austin), the schedule softens quite a bit down the stretch for the Huskies. In fact, none of Owatonna’s final five regular season opponents are above .500 as of Monday morning.
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 23, Payton Beyer 13, Nolan Burmeister 6, Isaac Oppegard 6, Evan Dushek 23, Ty Creger 2. Halftime: Mayo 39, Owatonna 34.
SATURDAY: Owatonna 65, Mankato West 57
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 13, Payton Beyer 17, Nolan Burmeister 14, Evan Dushek 16, Ty Creger 5. Halftime: West 28, Owatonna 21.