Against one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Owatonna boys hockey team relied on the standout work of senior goalie Preston Meier en route to a 2-2 tie at Rochester Mayo on Thursday night.
The Spartans outshot the Huskies 42-14, but Meier’s work in the crease and the pinpoint shooting of senior forward Tanner Stendel and senior defenseman Owen Knoll to erase the vast disparity in shots.
The Huskies got the jump on the hosting Spartans after Stendel notched his team-leading, ninth goal of the season just under four minutes into the game. With five and a half minutes left in the opening period, Jacob Miller delivered the equalizer for the Spartans.
Just under two minutes into the second period, senior defenseman Joey Dub got whistled for a two minute minor for interference, which Mayo capitalized on with seconds remaining on the power play to take a 2-1 lead over Owatonna.
The Huskies flipped the script in the third period when Mayo’s Will Sexton got sent to the box for two minutes for cross-checking 1:16 into the period.
Only 18 seconds into the man advantage, Knoll tallied his second goal of the season off an assist from sophomore forward Owen Beyer to tie things up.
Once Knoll lit the lamp, Owatonna and Mayo fell into a stalemate for the remaining 15:26 of regulation. The teams went into an eight minute overtime, but none of the Spartans’ eight shots or the Huskies’ lone shot found the back of the net.
Now sitting at 2-10-1, the Huskies return to the Four Seasons Centre for the first time since their Dec. 18, 2021 game against Class A No. 11 Fergus Falls. Owatonna hosts Hastings on Tuesday and Northfield on Thursday.