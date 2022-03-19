‘Words can’t explain it:’ Williams, Creger lead Huskies to 2nd straight state berth

The Owatonna Huskies inbounded the ball to senior guard Tyrel Creger with nine seconds remaining on the clock. Creger ran the ball back toward Owatonna's hoop as the buzzer expired, and the wave of white shirts matching their uniforms on one half of the Mayo Civic Center nearly blew the roof off the building.
With a 69-61 victory over No. 1 seeded Farmington, the No. 2 seeded Huskies reclaimed their throne at the top of Section 1-4A with their second consecutive Section 1-4A championship; clinching a spot in the Class AAAA state tournament in the process.
Before the season even started, the Huskies already knew just how good they could be on the court with returning four starters that ended up as All-Conference selections in Ty Creger, Brayden Williams, Blake Burmeister and Evan Dushek. Mixed in with players like Nick Williams, Connor Ginskey, Collin Vick and Avery Hartman, there was no reason not to set the bar high.
After a long regular season of pure dominance and displaying just as much mental toughness as physical toughness, the buzzer sounding Friday night in Rochester signaled that Owatonna matched those high expectations.
“It’s so hard to get to this point,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “We’ve talked about it so much in the offseason and where we want to be and sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way. I’ve done this long enough to know it’s such a long road to get to here and the time and effort that goes into it.”
Heading into the game, Owatonna knew what to expect out of a Farmington team that was nearly identical to the Huskies statistically and record-wise against common opponents. If they were going to down the top-seeded Tigers, they needed to play some of their best basketball.
Enter Creger and Brayden Williams.
Nearly a week after the duo dropped 54 combined points in Owatonna’s 83-66 semifinals win over Lakeville North, the pair stepped out onto the stage in Rochester and proved to the Tigers why they’re two of the best players in their conference, in their section and in Class AAAA basketball.
The Huskies section championship win and their semifinals win both started off the same way and laid the groundwork for what was to come: a Ty Creger pull up from the top of the key.
Creger cashed in on the games first shot both times, leading to some of the best basketball he’s played all season offensively. While he didn’t surpass his season high of 25 points set against Lakeville North, Creger ended up finishing the game with 21 points and had a blistering-hot first half that saw him score 15 points before halftime.
“When competition starts to get better, I’m just a guy where I just really want to win,” Creger said. “If I need to put up 20 (points), I’ll do what I need to do. Come Tuesday, you can expect the same thing. Even if it isn’t 20, it’s going to be a game to get the W.”
But not to be outdone, Williams gradually took the game over and left the Tigers scrambling trying to figure out how to defend Owatonna’s loaded depth at guard and wing. Farmington had to resort to double teams because a simple one-on-one would lead to Creger or Williams driving to the hoop or pulling up for easy buckets.
Williams ended up finishing with a game-high 24 points while shooting 7-12 from the field, 2-3 from beyond the arc and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, along with 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Creger finished with 21 points while shooting 9-13 from the field and 1-2 from three.
But as hot as they were in the first half, Farmington stayed in lockstep with them nearly every second of the way.
Led by star forward Kyle Hrncir, the Tigers were able to counter Creger and Williams hot starts by spreading the ball around quickly to find an open shooter beyond the arc or an open driving lane to the hoop.
It wasn’t until later in the first half when the Huskies managed to find a little separation between with a 35-29 lead heading into half time.
Foul trouble quickly reared its ugly head into the Mayo Civic Center in the second half and heavily affected both teams.
Owatonna senior forward Evan Dushek and Hrncir both picked up their third fouls with around five minutes remaining in the first half. Hrncir picked up his fourth foul with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half and Dushek followed suit a minute and a half later.
“Next man up, whether it’s a Nick Williams, Connor Ginskey or an Avery Hartman, well if Evan’s in foul trouble, you need to step in and battle,” Josh Williams said. “You know what you need to do, you gotta step in and do it. It happened against Lakeville North and it happened tonight, guy stepped in.”
By the end of the night, Farmington had three players foul out and committed 20 team fouls, while Owatonna saw Dushek foul out and had Creger and Nick Williams playing with four fouls each.
But the late game stretch where Dushek entered back into the game provided a pivotal moment for the Huskies.
Much like the Lakeville North game where Dushek played in foul trouble, once he returned to the court later in the second half, the Huskies ran away with things. In a game where Owatonna stayed a step or two ahead of the Tigers, Dushek’s return helped swing momentum into the Huskies’ favor as they took a 10 point lead –one of the largest leads of the game– before he got called for an offensive foul that ended his night early.
But the damage was done. The extra kick in rebounding, size and scoring, along with a Farmington team that struggled shooting the ball from three or at the free throw line, gave the Huskies a cushion that became of great use in the final minutes of play.
“In the last 10 minutes, there were about three timeouts and we were preaching that we need to get boards, we need to get boards, we need to get stops,” Brayden Williams said. “We need to score on them, but we need to get stops first and those stops led us to winning the game.”
It was no secret to the Tigers that Creger or Williams would be getting the ball in their hands, so they opted into playing suffocating defense in hopes of forcing turnovers and cutting the lead back down in a late comeback surge.
But the aggressive defense proved costly with Hrncir and leading 3-point shooter Ben Buesgens fouling out and giving Owatonna free points at the free throw line.
Williams knocked down a couple free throws at the end, senior wing Connor Ginskey came down with a big rebound off a missed Farmington free throw, which it struggled with all game, and knocked down his pair of three throws.
It all led to the moment of Creger dribbling out the final seconds of the game and sparked the team to storm the court in celebration.
But as amazing as the moment was for every single player, coach and fan of the Huskies, it simply meant more to the father-son, coach-player duo at the helm of the success. When the buzzer sounded, Brayden Williams immediately found Josh Williams and embraced for a hug after accomplishing a goal that was years in the making.
“It just felt great, words can’t explain it,” Brayden Williams said. “As soon as I hugged him, I just felt so relieved. It’s like I just got what I wanted, but we’re not finished yet. That was our goal: to go back-to-back. Words just can’t explain it.”
What makes the moment even more special was Brayden celebrating his golden 18th birthday by leading Owatonna to back-to-back titles with his dad coach and his family and friends filling the stands to cheer him and the Huskies on.
If it wasn’t sweet enough, the Huskies punched their ticket back into the Class AAAA state tournament for the second straight year. They lost to Shakopee in the quarterfinals a season ago, but a state championship has always been on Owatonna’s mind.
The No. 2 seeded Huskies will start their run for a potential state title at 2 p.m. Tuesday when they visit the Target Center in Minneapolis to face Section 4-4A champions Class 4A No. 15 ranked Cretin-Derham Hall for a semifinals spot.