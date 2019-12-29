HAYFIELD — Coming all the way back from a nine-point halftime defecit in exciting fashion, Blooming Prairie’s Julia Worke drilled the game-winning 3-pointers with two seconds on the clock to give the Awesome Blossoms a 47-46 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo in the championship game of the Hayfield tournament on Saturday.
The Knights — who came into the event with a 2-7 record — built a 29-20 lead at halftime thanks in large part to their five 3-pointers before the Blossoms clamped down on defense and started hitting some shots from deep of their own.
Maren Forystek, Bobbie Bruns and Maggie Bruns each canned at least one 3-pointers in the game’s final six minutes leading up to Worke game-winner.
“We were able to battle back in the second half by playing a little better defensively and knocking down some big shots,” BP coach John Bruns said. “I was really proud of the girls’ ability to just keep battling all game even when things were not going our way. We gave ourselves a chance and we were able to capitalize when the opportunity presented itself.”
Maggie Bruns led Blooming Prairie (6-1 overall) with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Megan Oswald scored a team-high 13 points. Bobbie Bruns added nine points and six assists.
On Friday, the Blossoms defeated Hayfield, 40-38. Bobbie Bruns led all scorers with 16 points.
Blooming Prairie opened a nine-point lead in the first half and led 27-19 ay the break. The Vikings slowly cut into the lead before drawing even at 38-38 with roughly two minutes on the clock.
Allison Krohnberg banked in the game-winning shot with 10 seconds on the clock before Worke came up with a huge steal on the other end to clinch the victory.
Blooming Prairie 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 12 P (10 rebounds), Bobbie Bruns 9 (6 Assists), Julia Worke 10, Megan Oswald 13.
Blooming Prairie 40, Hayfield 38
Blooming Prairie scoring: Bobbie Bruns 16, Allison Krohnberg 10, Megan Oswald 5, Maggie Bruns 5, Julia Worke 2, Maren Forystek 2.