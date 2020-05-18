ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Football, hockey, baseball
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Football: Big Southeast All-District (junior, senior); Big Southeast District Lineman of the Year (senior); starter on two Class 5A state championship teams (sophomore, junior); Minnesota Football Showcase participant (senior); Team Offensive MVP (senior); Team captain (senior)
Hockey: Big Nine All-Conference (junior, senior); Ken Austin award (senior); captain (senior); school record for most wins at goalie
Baseball: Big Nine Conference honorable mention (junior)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: Three years of football and hockey and two years of baseball.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: Hockey. I started skating when I was four years old.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: The bus rides and the tournaments.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Carter DeBus
Most easygoing teammate: Jaden Dallenbach
Most-competitive teammate: Ethan Rohman
Notable vocal leader: Joe Edel
Notable leader by example: Mitch Wiese
Best advice you received from a coach: “Zach, stop the pucks that you are supposed to and don’t worry about the rest.” — Bernie McBain
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Try to eliminate strikeouts.’ — Every baseball coach
‘I bet you would save that puck if it was a cheeseburger.’ -Adam Trautman
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Burgers
Favorite movie: The Hangover
Preferred social media platform: Google Classroom
Nicknames: Wieser
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: Math, because I got to see coach Doug Maine and he always had a positive comment for me.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: My dad, Marc Wiese, graduated in 1991 and played football, hockey and baseball. My mom, Sara Wiese, also graduated in 1991 and played volleyball and softball. My brother, Mitch Wiese, graduated in 2018 and played football, hockey and lacrosse.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: Golfing and hanging out with friends.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I plan is to play Junior Hockey with the intent of going to college (to play hockey) and getting a degree in Construction Management.