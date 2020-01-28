In a random twist of scheduling perfection, the Owatonna girls hockey team will square off against Northfield on Thursday evening in the final game of the Big Nine Conference schedule for both squads.
On the line? Only the league championship.
Below is a breakdown of the enticing showdown set for 7 p.m. at the Northfield Ice Arena.
First matchup: The Raiders pulled away for a 4-0 win in Owatonna thanks to three goals in the final six minutes.
Recent results: Northfield has won six of its last eight games, with the two losses coming via a 4-2 defeat against Class A No. 9 Mahtomedi in an outdoor game in St. Paul and a 3-2 overtime setback against Dodge County in Northfield.
Owatonna, meanwhile, has won eight of the last 10 games, with the losses coming via a 5-3 defeat against Class A No. 10 Rochester Lourdes and 3-0 loss against Rogers.
1. Simply put, there's a ton at stake Thursday night in Northfield. With a win, Northfield will capture its second consecutive outright Big 9 Conference title and finish the season without having lost a conference game since Jan. 16, 2018 — a stretch that's 28 victories long entering Thursday night. An Owatonna win provides the Huskies with a share of its eighth conference title and first since 2011. It also might cast a shade of doubt into the hierarchy of Section 1AA, in which Northfield and Owatonna are ranked third and fourth, according to minnesota-scores.net's Quality Results Formula.
2. This might be the start of a healthy and sustained rivalry between the two programs, given the amount of youthful scoring on both sides. For the Huskies, freshman Ezra Oien leads the team with 27 goals and 14 assists, while junior Sydney Hunst (10 goals, 21 assists) and sophomore Olivia Herzog (18 goals, 13 assists) are tied for third in scoring, and junior Anna Herzog (10 goals, 14 assists) is fifth. Eighth-grader Molly Achterkirch, meanwhile, is sixth with eight goals and 14 assists, while freshman Abby Vetsch is eighth with seven goals and 15 assists.
On the Northfield side, the top seven scorers are slated to return next season with freshman Ava Stanchina (35 points, second on the team), eighth-grader Ayla Puppe (26 points, third), freshman Tove Sorenson (21 points, fourth) and sophomore Cambria Monson (19 points fifth) all possessing at least two more years of high school eligibility. Junior Jessica Boland leads the team with 45 points, while junior Payton Fox is tied with Monson for fifth with 19 points.
3. Perhaps the biggest asset for Northfield's claim to repeat as conference champions has been sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha, who in her first season of varsity hockey is second in the state in save percentage (.945) and fifth in goals against average (1.41). She's notched a 15-7 record while recording seven shutouts, six of which have come against Big 9 opponents. For Owatonna, the bulk of the net-minding has been done by senior Asia Buryska, who has compiled an 11-6 record with a save percentage of .913 and a goals against average 1.76. She's been relieved at times by sophomore Ava Wolfe, who's posted a 4-0-1 record with a .966 save percentage and a 0.52 goals against average, although she hasn't played enough minutes to qualify for the state leaderboards.
*All records and statistics are accurate as of Jan. 27 and were found on mnhockeyhub.com.