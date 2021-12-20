So close, yet so far seemed to be the mantra in the Huskies’ Friday night 66-53 loss to the Austin Packers in which a string of valiant second-half performances were plagued by foul troubles.
Owatonna found itself in another tight matchup in the second half, when the visiting Packers were able to find a little bit of separation between them, but not without resistance from the Huskies.
The key stat of the night was Austin going a perfect 9-for-9 on free throw attempts, most of which came toward the end of the second half.
“We needed to move our feet and not foul,” Owatonna head coach Lindey Hugstad-Vaa said. “We talked about that at halftime, do not give them and-ones, follow the flow of the shot or trust that you have helpside and they just got too many easy looks at the basket to kind of pull away in that third quarter area.”
On two separate occasions, Owatonna scratched and clawed their way back to a two-point game, but then were called for fouls on the opposite end of the court and give the Packers an and-one opportunity that would cutoff the wave of momentum the Huskies were riding.
Once getting the bucket, foul and the free throw, Austin charged on small runs to push the lead back up to around 10 points.
After bringing it within two points and giving up the foul the first time, the Huskies started to make another run to get back in the game and once again, brought it within two points.
On the ensuing Packers possession, Owatonna was called for another foul on a shot that went in, giving the Packers another momentum-swinging opportunity.
The Huskies’ offense was thriving down beneath the hoop behind a big night from senior center Audrey Simon, who posted a team-high 16 points
“Audrey played really well close to the basket, Holly [Buytaert] got some big buckets for us, Taylor Schlauderaff played great defense,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Proud of Morgan Miller and Lauren Sommers, it was their first time starting tonight because they played really well last game.”
Lexi Mendenhall and Holly Buytaert backed Simon up in the scoring department with Mendenhall dropping 14 points after going 4-for-4 below the basket and knocking down 2-of-3 three pointers. Buytaert made a team-high three three-pointers on four attempts and adding two more buckets in the paint.
Being able to avoid the fouls and pull ahead of Austin would’ve been big for the Huskies, who currently sit near the bottom of the Big 9 Conference standings. The Packers are on the opposite end, sitting in first place with a 4-0 conference record.
Owatonna will get one last crack at a conference win in December when they go on the road to Northfield Tuesday night before playing in the Rotary Holiday Classic to close out the month.