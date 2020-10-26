MEDFORD — The Medford football team skipped back above .500 with a 14-6 victory over Goodhue in a Mid Southeast District crossover game on Saturday.
A week after hanging tough against defending Class A state champion, Blooming Prairie, the Tigers did just enough on offense — getting touchdown runs from Jack Paulson and Josiah Hedensten — and took advantage of 100 yards in Goodhue penalties to secure the victory.
Paulson and Hedensten shared the load out of the backfield and combined for 160 of Medford’s 166 rushing yards. Hedensten popped off a 43-yard run and led the way with 85 yards on 13 carries while adding one reception for 17 yards. He also racked up 15 tackles and contributed half a sack.
Tate Hermes added 12 tackles and Paulson chipped in six stops on defense.
The Tigers (2-1) are back in action Friday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.