ALBERT LEA — The Owatonna volleyball team continued its solid play over the last couple weeks and earned its first 3-0 victory of the season on Tuesday night by sweeping Albert Lea 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
With the victory, the Huskies move to 3-2 in their previous five matches dating back to Sept. 14 when they took down Red Wing and St. Charles in back-to-back fashion at the Farmington tournament. The victory was also Owatonna’s first Big Nine Conference win of the season.
Against the Tigers, the Huskies dominated at the service line and spread the wealth on offense, racking up 16 aces. Four different players netted at least three kills apiece.
Emily Hagen and Kaitlyn Madole led the way with four kills apiece while Laine Schuster and Ruth Livingston notched three each. Anna Vetsch kept the offense humming with 12 assists.
Defensively, there wasn’t a ton of action in the back row, but Haylee Mullenbach and Kialee Kleeberger stepped up big when needed, combining for 19 digs. Madole added four blocks.
The Huskies (3-13 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) play again on Thursday at Red Wing with a chance to capture their second conference win of the season. The Wingers are 5-10 overall and 0-5 against Big Nine Conference teams.
This weekend, Owatonna will travel to the 18-team Blaine tournament. The event will feature teams from all three classification of the MSHSL.
OWATONNA 3, ALBERT LEA 2
(25-10, 25-12, 25-15)
Owtaonna leaders: Emily Hagen (4 kills), Kaitlyn Madole (4 kills, 4 blocks), Anna Vetsch (12 assists), Bailey Manderfeld (6 assists), Laine Schuster (3 kills), Ruth Livingston (3 kills), Haylee Mullenbach (11 digs), Kialee Kleeberger (8 digs)