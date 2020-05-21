ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Football: Big Southeast All-District (2019); team co-offensive MVP (2019); member of Class 5A state championship team (2018); member of sub-district championship team (2018, 2019), team captain (upcoming 2020)
Baseball: Member of varsity starting pitching rotation (2019)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: Baseball, football and basketball. I’ve been on varsity the last two years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: Baseball. I’ve been playing since I was five years old
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?
A: All the practices and games with my friends and winning a state championship.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: This could be many different guys, but I’m going with Carter Debus
Most easygoing teammate: Payton Beyer
Most-competitive teammate: Zach Wiese
Notable vocal leader: Joe Edel
Notable leader by example: Carson DeKam
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Don’t worry about the things you can’t control.’
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Great ball.’ And ‘Dropping dimes.’ — Jeff Williams
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite movie/TV show? Star Wars/Friends
Preferred social media platform: Instagram
Nicknames: B-Dog and Truely
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: History, I like learning about things from the past.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: My dad graduated from OHS in 1992 and played baseball. My brother will be a freshman next year.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I love hanging out with my friends and doing anything outside.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?
A: Attend a four-year university and play football or baseball.