Brayden Truelson emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Southeast District this past fall and has already been named a captain for the 2020 season. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)

ATHLETIC FILE

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball

Notable accomplishments/achievements

Football: Big Southeast All-District (2019); team co-offensive MVP (2019); member of Class 5A state championship team (2018); member of sub-district championship team (2018, 2019), team captain (upcoming 2020)

Baseball: Member of varsity starting pitching rotation (2019)

Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?

A: Baseball, football and basketball. I’ve been on varsity the last two years.

Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?

A: Baseball. I’ve been playing since I was five years old

Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?

A: All the practices and games with my friends and winning a state championship.

TEAM FILE

Funniest teammate: This could be many different guys, but I’m going with Carter Debus

Most easygoing teammate: Payton Beyer

Most-competitive teammate: Zach Wiese

Notable vocal leader: Joe Edel

Notable leader by example: Carson DeKam

Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Don’t worry about the things you can’t control.’

Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Great ball.’ And ‘Dropping dimes.’ — Jeff Williams

PERSONAL FILE

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite movie/TV show? Star Wars/Friends

Preferred social media platform: Instagram

Nicknames: B-Dog and Truely

Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?

A: History, I like learning about things from the past.

Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?

A: My dad graduated from OHS in 1992 and played baseball. My brother will be a freshman next year.

Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?

A: I love hanging out with my friends and doing anything outside.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?

A: Attend a four-year university and play football or baseball.

