Peyton Robb didn’t want to leave, because then it would become agonizingly tangible.
If he took even a single step toward home, he would then have to fully accept that his breakout season at the University of Nebraska was finished and there would be no bargaining, no pleading and no appeal.
As his immediate future was abruptly thrust into a tailspin, he simply wasn't prepared to confront the inevitable collision-course borne from his new reality.
At least not right away.
When the news first came down that the NCAA had cancelled the national wrestling championships due the growing concern over the COVID-19 outbreak last Wednesday, Robb simply needed time to step back and summon the strength to move forward.
As most of his teammates left campus and began scattering to nearly every corner of the country, the 2016 Owatonna High School graduate held out and remained in Lincoln for as long as he possibly could. It’s not that he didn’t want to see his family, because that was the furthest thing from the truth.
It was just too hard.
It was too hard to flip the switch and transition from basking in the limelight of a career accomplishment and riding a tidal way of momentum to, well, nothing. It was too hard to see the agony on the faces of his senior teammates after learning their careers had been unceremoniously cut short so tantalizingly close to the ultimate prize.
Moreover, the 10 Huskers that had qualified for nationals weren’t given the opportunity to taper-off their intensive training regimens, ease into the off-season or process the staggering situation that has since touched every corner of the globe.
For Robb, the rush of finishing third at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships had been suddenly replaced by whatever emotions reside on the polar opposite of that spectrum. The roar of a capacity crowd inside an arena tucked within the metropolitan area of the country’s largest city had been swapped for stunning silence.
This wasn't supposed to be his homecoming.
“We had the option to go home right away and I waited,” Robb admitted over the phone Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t want to leave because then that was it. When we found out it felt like we were all in a daze and thinking ‘this can't be true.’ We didn’t know what to do because we couldn’t practice and couldn’t compete.”
THE TOUGH TIMES
Though it would be easy to feel especially sorry for Robb based on the fact that he was cheated out of of the chance to wrestle in front of dozens of friends and family at U.S. Bank Stadium less than 70 miles from where he grew up and fewer than 15 minutes from where he captured three state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, it’s equally heart-warming to discover that he was just as concerned for his teammates as he was for himself during the immediate aftermath of the bombshell announcement by the NCAA.
Yes, he had the rug pulled out from under him, but in the grand scheme of things, Robb admitted it could have been much, much worse.
“During our team meeting right away emotions where really high, especially for some of the upperclassman,” Robb said. “For our heavyweight it was especially tough because regardless, he’s done wrestling now. He is going to medical school next year, so he was upset and I tried to be there for him."
Heavyweight David Jensen was one of three Husker seniors that had qualified for nationals with the other two being Collin Purinton and former Division II national champion Isaiah White. As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains unclear whether or not the NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility for out-going senior athletes competing in winter sports, and Robb helped each one cope with the jarring news as best he could.
"It’s tough because (the seniors) were especially sad and I think it made it real for everyone," Robb said. "It was tough thing to do. It’s bad situation, so I did what I could.”
So there he was, less than a week removed from bursting onto the scene and putting together an unforgettable five-match performance at the conference tournament in New Jersey and Robb's first instinct was to look outward and help others before confronting his own brewing cadre of overwhelming emotions.
Like all high-achieving athletes, Robb had learned to cope with disappointment. This is the same guy that rebounded from a heartbreaking last-minute defeat in the state championship match against one of his closest friends at the time in early 2017 by going undefeated during his senior season and capturing his third Class AAA individual state championship in March of 2018.
It should then come as no surprise that he has already weathered the worst part of the storm and is now focusing on his future instead of lamenting what could have been.
"I think now I am accepting it more," Robb said. "It’s just still weird to have nothing going on. Wrestling was such a big part of my life along with school and now I'm trying to deal with not being able to do compete or even practice anymore."
THE GOOD TIMES
Before the unthinkable. Before the pandemic. Before the national lock down and before words like "quarantine," "outbreak" and "social distancing" became a part of our daily lives, Robb was just beginning to launch on a trajectory that seemed to have no limits.
After fastening a somewhat understated, but thoroughly successful, regular season campaign that saw him rise from unranked to as high as No. 11 in the nation, Robb entered the Big Ten Championships at Rutgers University as a quintessential sleeping giant. Leading up to the competition, he had won 16 of his 21 total matches and earned a No. 7 seed in the 157-pound bracket.
Not only had Robb picked up a marquee win against the individual that would finish the season ranked No. 5 in the nation (Jacori Teemer of Arizona State), but he hadn't lost by more than two points all season and proven on more than one occasion that he possessed the skill and toughness to hang with the best of the best.
In three matches against individuals that were ranked within the top 10 at the time, Robb had gone winless, but lost by a combined four points, highlighted by a narrow 3-2 decision against No. 1-ranked Hayden Hidley of North Carolina State in early-December.
Though his successful three-month grind competing in the toughest conference in the nation may not have opened the eyes of the national wrestling community at large, Robb was certainly buoyed by what he had accomplished.
Besides, confidence has never been an issue for the former top 10 national recruit and high school All-American.
"Going into this season and Big Ten (tournament) I viewed myself as the same caliber as all those highly-ranked guys and I didn’t get a ton of respect," Robb said. "But it didn’t bother me. It didn’t matter because I just had one job to do and that was to beat those guys."
One of his near-upsets came on Jan. 18 against No. 4-ranked Kaleb Young of the University of Iowa. In the back-and-forth 6-4 loss, Robb may have left the mat on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but he was far from discouraged. Robb has been in the sport long enough to understand that certain opponents inevitably find themselves across the mat multiple times in a single season, and he had a hunch that Young would somehow stand in his way with a lot more on the line the second time around.
Two months later, that's exactly what happened.
After rolling to a 14-3 major decision over Maryland's Jahi Jones in the opening round, Robb met Young in the championship quarterfinals and, executing a thorough game plan that had been fine-tuned over the previous month, the redshirt freshman finally broke through and earned a 3-2 decision.
And boy did it feel good.
"I was able to shut him down for the third period and that’s what helped me out," Robb said. "It was a great win. I was super pumped and let it out at the end. It felt really great to win that one and show the people that looked past me that I am still a threat at 157."
In the semifinals, Robb once against pushed his highly-regarded opponent to the brink, but ultimately came up short against third-seeded Kendall Coleman of Purdue in 3-2 loss.
Armed with perspective and mature beyond his years, Robb was undeterred by the defeat and put into practice exactly what had been preached to him for years.
"Go get the next best thing," Robb said of what was going through his mind after losing to Coleman "That’s what my coaches have always said and that’s what kept me going. I also kept in mind what my dad has always told me and that's to have a short memory and forget the feeling after a loss. I try not to get in my head and I was ready to keep wrestling and felt good."
Flourishing under the bright lights and fueled by the high-stakes competition, Robb forged ahead and didn't lose for the rest of the tournament, defeating Eric Barrone 5-4 in the third place match after Michigan State's Jake Tucker medically forfeited the round prior.
THE TIME WILL COME
Nobody knows what the immediate future holds for the United States, much less college athletics, but there will come a time when Robb returns to official competition, and when that day finally arrives, it will be increasingly difficult for him to fly under the radar after soaring at the 2020 Big Ten championships.
If he had his way, though, he'd love to keep sneaking up on the competition and proving people wrong.
"I like being under the radar," he said. "And I think that comes with wrestling at Nebraska. People are always talking about Penn State and Iowa and everyone will be banking on them (next year), and I think that will be an advantage for us."