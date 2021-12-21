Owatonna seniors Arianna Shornock and Connor Ginskey were announced as Owatonna High School’s nominees for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award on Monday.
Since the award was introduced in 1988, it has been awarded to high school seniors that maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average that are also active in league-sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities.
Shornock and Ginskey’s active involvement in the arts and in athletics, along with the work they do in the classroom, earned them nominations for the award.
For Shornock, she’s been a four-year member of the band, a Solo/Ensemble contest participant for one year and is one of the captains for the Owatonna girl’s basketball team, which she’s been playing at the varsity level for four years and been a captain for two.
During the fall, Shornock played on the varsity girls soccer team for three years and was a team captain for two years. She’ll be on the girls track and field team coming up in the spring, which she’s been a member of for two years.
For Ginskey, he’s a National Merit semifinalist, a four-year member of the band, a one-year Solo/Ensemble contest participant with a superior rating for one year, and a four-year member of the choir with one year as a section leader.
He’s currently in his second year of varsity basketball, and in the fall he completed his sixth year of varsity cross country with one year as a team captain and earned three All-Conference honors and qualified for the state meet this past season. In the spring, he’ll be on the boys track and field team, which he’s been a part of for three years with one year as a captain and one All-Conference honor.
All Triple A Award recipients are selected by member schools of the league, the League’s administrative regions and a committee of educators, business leaders and members of the fine arts and athletic communities at the state level.
Shornock and Ginskey are advancing to the Region (1AA) level selection process and the regional winners will be determined in February. The state Triple A Award winners will be recognized in March.