WINONA — The buildup to Saturday’s Big Nine Conference cross country triangular in Winona ascended to a level few regular season competitions ever reach.
And then the results came rolling in.
In a rare late-season clash between the only two undefeated teams remaining in the conference standings, the Owatonna boys out-scored Rochester Century by the slimiest of margins, 31-32, and elevated to 8-0 with one head-to-head competition remaining prior to next Thursday’s conference invite scheduled to take place on its home course.
The girls race featured just as much intrigue and the results also had a significant impact on the top-tier of league standings. Though not as close as the boys finish, the Huskies and Panthers ended first and second, respectively, and were separated by just seven points, 24-31. Owatonna freshman sensation, Carsyn Brady, failed to claim top individual honors for the first time all season, but led a procession of OHS runners in the top five and helped elevate the Huskies (7-1) into sole-possession of second place in the Big Nine Conference, one spot ahead of Century (6-2) and one spot below Mankato East (8-0).
BOYS RECAP
Fresh off an eight-day hiatus and entering the triangular having posted their second perfect score of the season at Brooktree Golf Course on Sept. 17, the Huskies met their match against the equally-deep and equally-talented Panthers.
On Saturday, though, OHS proved to have just a little more in the tank.
Though Century (7-1) crowed the upper-echelon of the final standings — claiming the individual title and occupying half of the top six positions — Owatonna was the only team to feature all five of its runners in the top 10 and ultimately stole the team championship by capturing the No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 spots.
The Panthers’ Seth Hill pulled away down the stretch and crossed the finish line 24 seconds ahead of second place Preston Meier (17:04.1). Winona’s Cody Peterson unintentionally played huge part in deciding the final score by stealing the third position just ahead of Century’s Jason Dong in fourth.
OHS junior Brayden Williams rounded out the top five with a steady 17:23 and was followed closely by another CHS runner, Aiden Austin (17:25) in sixth.
From there, Owatonna filled the three crucial remaining positions within the top 10, led by Conner Ginskey in seventh place time of 17:29. Trevor Hiatt (17:37.2) and Jack Meiners (17:37.7) stretched across the line at virtually the same time and solidified the Huskies’ final score.
Century accounted for each of the next four individual slots, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Huskies atop the podium.
Owatonna’s average scoring positions was 6.2 to the Panthers’ 6.4. The Huskies’ top five times came out to 1:27:11.9 to Century’s 1:27:20.8.
Winona had just one top 10 finisher and ended with 73 points.
GIRLS RECAP
Entering the day as the top two performers in the Big Nine Conference throughout the season, Century’s Caitlin McWilliams pulled off a minor upset by darting past Brady in the final leg of the 5K race to seize the individual title with a 19:54.3.
Perhaps losing a little momentum following the extended layoff between competitions, Brady — who came into the meet having clocked the fastest individual time in the conference by more then 20 seconds when she posted a 19:32 on Sept. 17 at Brooktree Golf Course — failed to crack 20 minutes for the first time since Sept. 3 and navigated the course in 20:23.6.
Owatonna's Jaci Burtis (21:02) and Zinash Valen (21:08) came in third and fourth, respectively, and played a huge part in the Huskies' first place finish as a team.
Kaitlin Bruessel (seventh, 21:24) and Anna Cox (eighth, 21:28) ended back-to-back to finalize Owatonna’s scoring.
The Huskies created separation atop the final standings by wedging three runners into the top five and and another two in the top eight. OHS netted an average individual finish of 4.8 to Century's 6.2.
Winona did not place a runner any higher than 14th and accumulated 83 points.