Payton Beyer was due for a breakout performance. He’d been flying around in practice the previous couple days and had it carry over to a 73-53 win over Rochester John Marshall on Friday.
The Owatonna senior led all scorers with 23 points. He also was involved in seemingly every play defensively, with five steals. He had strip steal and layup to get the scoring started. Later in the first half, he tied the game on a 3-pointer, after the Rockets (2-10, 2-8 Big 9) got out to 14-5 lead 4 minutes in.
To start the second half, Beyer found Brayden Williams on a quick break. He also finished off plays made by Abdi Isman and Ty Creger.
Owatonna coach Josh Williams liked the way Beyer anticipated passes and getting the Huskies (12-3, 9-2 Big 9) out of an early deficit.
“Throughout the course of 36 minutes his energy defensively and what he creates in terms of pace of the game,” Williams said. “Between the deflections, the steals or just making plays, he was no doubt a key reason why we were able to get our press and pressure going.”
The Rockets came out a much-improved team from the last meeting in January. Even though the Huskies may not have anticipated the Rockets to shoot 68 percent from the floor in the first half, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, nothing changed schematically.
With a lot of John Marshall's focus on junior center Evan Dushek, Beyer and Williams carried the Husky offense. Combined the two made six of the team’s eight first-half 3-pointers. Blake Burmeister and Isman each made one from long range as well.
The Rockets offense cooled off as the Huskies began to bring the press. Still bringing the press, the Huskies outscored the Rockets 17-7 in a seven-minute stretch during the second turning more to attacking the basket and ditching the 3-point shot.
Making eight 3-pointers had the attention of the Rockets and the pressure on the perimeter increased in the second, which opened some back door cuts and lanes to get to the rim.
For most of that time, Dushek was on the bench with foul trouble. Lincoln Maher came in and showed his emotional side with six points, two steals and a rebound.
“You can see his competitiveness,” Williams said. “Whether it was coming into the game and making a play (defensively), making bucket, getting a stop, getting a steal, coming out. That's who he is. He's a very emotional kid in a positive way.”
As for Dushek, he was guarded all night by Rockets big man Ty Tuckner. Dushek had four fouls early in the second and sat for large portion of the second. While he finished with a somewhat uncharacteristic final line — six points, two rebounds and three assists — Williams is confident he’ll be right back to where he needs to be next game.
“It's hard as a player when you sit out for a long, extended period of time then come back in and try to find that rhythm again,” Williams said. “Tough night for him, I thought they defended him well. He'll bounce back and have a better game next time.”