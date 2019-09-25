CLASS AAAAA

1. Owatonna (4-0)

(2. Elk River (4-0)

(tie)2. St. Thomas Academy (4-0)

4. Bemidji (4-0)

(tie)4. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-0)

6. Tartan (4-0)

7. Alexandria (4-0)

8. Mankato West (3-1)

9. Chaska (3-1)

10. Minneapolis Southwest (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 4, Rogers 3, Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 1

CLASS A

1. BOLD (4-0)

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-0)

3. Blooming Prairie (4-0)

4. Mayer Lutheran (4-0)

(tie)4. United South Central (4-0)

6. Springfield (4-0)

7. Minneota (4-0)

8. Upsala/Swanville (4-0)

9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0)

10. Underwood (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, Ada-Borup 1

