The Huskies, along with several other Big 9 schools, gathered at Austin High School this weekend for the 2022 Packer Invite, where Owatonna finished sixth with a 180.5 final team score.
While still fighting off a couple of illnesses, Owatonna still saw some top performances from its swimmers and in the diving event.
The top highlight of the night for the Huskies was from sophomore Matthew Larson, who took second place out of 25 swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 55.03 seconds. He later went on to finish in fifth out of 20 swimmers in the 500 freestyle behind his time of 5:27.01.
Junior Ryan Peterson had a pair of fourth place finishes with the first coming in the 200 individual medley behind a time of 2:11.59. Two events later, he recorded a time of 59.11 seconds in the 100 butterfly.
In the 1-meter dive, sophomore Henry Hilgendorf took sixth place with a score of 244.65. Right behind him, fellow sophomore Ethan Peterson tied with Northfield’s Erick Granquist with a score of 232.75 for both of them.
The group of David Rhodes, Spencer Copeland, Evan Fosness and Evan Cole took 11th place in the 200 medley relay with a combined time of 2:04.93.
Fosness and Copeland paired up with Ryan Peterson and Larson took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.05.
Larson, Peterson Rhodes and Logan Flynn finished with Owatonna’s top time in the 400 freestyle relay after finishing in seventh place with a time of 3:49.85.
Rhodes took 13th place with a time of 1:08.54 in the 100 backstroke with butterflynn behind him in 18th place with a time of 1:12.75.
The boys will be back in action Thursday night when they go on the road for a meet at Red Wing.