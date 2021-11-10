Regardless of the numbers displayed on the scoreboard after the final whistle, 2021 was an historic year for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms. After being classified as a Class A school, Blooming Prairie got the bump up to Class AA beginning in the 2021 season — and it didn't miss a beat.
Before getting the call up, the Blossoms ran through team after team and cemented itself as the top dog in Class A football, which was highlighted by their 2019 Class A state championship.
They breezed through competition to an undefeated 8-0 regular season record, then swept their way through the section tournament and ran through Springfield 42-20 and Ada-Borup 41-0 before downing BOLD 41-15 at U.S. Bank Stadium for the title.
Even in a shortened 2020 season, Blooming Prairie won the Section 1A championship over Randolph with ease. It didn’t get the chance to repeat as back-to-back state champs, since there was no state tournament, due to COVID-19.
Enter the 2021 season, where the Blossoms saw a bump up in competition and, for the most part, the same level of dominance.
Led by a senior core on both sides of the ball that was excited to spearhead Blooming Prairie’s transition into its new class, the Blossoms came out with a dominating 57-6 victory over Hayfield to open its season.
“We came into moving up to [Class AA] really confident,” said Blooming Prairie senior quarterback Drew Kittelson earlier in the season. “We played these teams awhile back and we knew we had film on them and everything. We knew we had the athletes to out-athlete them. We had a lot of confidence coming into the year just knowing that we can be that team again.”
From the get-go, Blooming Prairie established itself as the top team in all of Class AA football. Coming into Week 1, the Blossoms took control of the Class AA No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press state high school poll, a spot they didn’t give up all year.
The Awesome Blossoms were led by a dynamic offense, starting with Kittelson at the helm, along with a reliable trio of running backs in seniors Tyler Archer and Carson Brennecke and freshman Cole Wangen and a reliable core of receivers highlighted by Colin Jordison, Cade Christianson and Xavier Rennie.
Through their eight regular season games, the Blossoms offense averaged an outstanding 45.5 points per game with their season highs coming in their 57-point performance against Hayfield and 54 points against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. The lowest amount of points the offense scored in the eight game stretch was 33 points on the road against United South Central.
“We’ve been doing this a long time; our staff has been doing this a long time and we know what’s expected and the kids know what’s expected of them,” said head coach Chad Gimbel earlier in the season. “We still got one goal and that’s to get better each day, each play, each practice and each game”
On the opposite side of the ball, Kittelson, Archer, Brennecke, Jordison and Rennie were just a few that helped solidify the Blossoms linebacking core and secondary. In the trenches, they got help from the likes of Payton Fristedt, Ezra Kiley, Sam Pirkl and Sam Skillestad.
Blooming Prairie’s defense allowed eight or less points in seven of its 11 total games, which includes three shutout victories over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, St. Clair/Loyola and Medford.
It allowed just over 9 points per game during the regular season and 12 points per game over the course of the season with the main outlier coming in the Section 2AA championship game against Maple River.
The championship game on a cold, windy night in Janesville is also where the Blossoms met their unfortunate end to their season and hopes to bring home another state championship.
The ultimate downfall of the Blossoms came from the fact that the team hadn’t been forced to face a whole lot of adversity throughout their season.
The only game outside of the championship game that Blooming Prairie was trailing at halftime was its week 2 game against Lester Prairie, where the Blossoms rallied back and won 41-26. From there it was blowout win after blowout win.
From the very first play against a No. 2 seeded, it was clear that Maple River was among the best teams they’d face and the Eagles ended up accomplishing a feat that eight other teams failed to do: beat the Blossoms.
“We made a lot of great plays throughout the year, we had a great run,” Gimbel said following Blooming Prairie’s loss in the section championship game. “We weren't very battle-tested until this game and we just didn’t come through when we had the opportunity. These guys made a lot of plays, a lot of fun to watch and they’re great kids, that’s one thing I’m most proud of.”
Losing 40-18 in the Section 2AA Championship game wasn’t the fairytale ending they were hoping for, but nonetheless, the Blossoms were able to make a valiant run at a section championship in their first year.
But with the senior core moving on and passing on the torch, in comes a new wave of Blossoms to carry on the winning ways.
One of the bright spots throughout the season was the fact that some freshmen and sophomores on the team got valuable time playing under the lights in Blooming Prairie, either from carving out consistent roles on other side of the ball or taking over for a quarter in a blowout game.
Despite 14 graduating players, Blooming Prairie will still return a couple of core pieces to the team's success throughout the 2021 season and will have some new faces step into bigger roles, which includes the quarterback role.
Drew Kittelson has high hopes for his younger brother Brady Kittelson, who spent the season as the No. 2 QB and earned high praise from his older brother.
“I hope he’s better than me, I know he will and I hope he is,” Drew said following the championship game. “I hope I showed him the ropes and I hope he can take what I’ve showed him and even get better, because he’s got big things ahead of him and he will be better than me.”