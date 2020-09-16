It’s almost like last Friday didn’t happen.
Well, sort of.
Picking up right where it had left off before its shutout loss to Rochester Century late last week, the Owatonna girls tennis team swept the singles ladder and rolled to a 6-1 Big Nine Conference win over Albert Lea on Tuesday night.
The victory was the fourth of the season for the Huskies by at least six points and stabilizes their position near the top of the conference standings.
Though sharing the same record at 5-1, the Century owns the head-to-head edge over Owatonna after winning 7-0 on Sept. 11 and has also played undefeated Rochester Mayo.
The Huskies, on the other hand, still have a pair of tricky matches against Winona (3-1) and Northfield (4-2) before traveling to take on the undefeated Spartans (5-0), which will come on the final day of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Basically, if the OHS wins its next four matches and is unable to pull off the massive upset against Mayo, the worst it can finish is second place in the conference, assuming head-to-head tie-breakers are not implemented. If so, the Huskies would finish no worse than third.
On Tuesday against the Tigers, none of Owatonna’s four singles players dropped more than two games and clinched the overall victory by securing four team-points.
Top singles player Olivia Herzog moved to 4-1 in her last five matches with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alli Dulitz while Megan Johnson, Alex Huemoeller and Olivia McDermott picked up straight-set wins at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
At doubles, the Huskies took the first and third spots with the No. 1 pair of Caitlynne Bussert and Cora Barrett earning the team’s only straight-set win with a 6-3, 6-2 decision.
The third combination of Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog rebounded from a narrow loss in the opening set to outscore Hannah Willner and Bree Weilage 12-0 in the final two frames in a 6-7 (9-7), 6-0, 6-0 win.
Owatonna takes the court again on Thursday at Rochester John Marshall (2-2) at 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 1
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Alli Dilitz 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Shelby Hansen 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Dominica Eckstrom 6-0, 6-2l No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Rachel Doppelhammer 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett (O) def. Hannah Conn/Alyssa Jensen 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Steph Vogt/Marissa Hanson (AL) def. Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 3 Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog (O) def. Hannah Willner/Bree Weilage 6-7, 6-0, 6-0