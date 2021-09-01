No matter the distance, the Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams were the class of the field at Tuesday afternoon's Austin Invitational.
With both a 5-kilometer and a 4-kilometer race, the Husky boys finished first in each distance, with their 5K team score of 23 beating Rochester Mayo (69), Austin (95), Faribault (100), Albert Lea (111) and Simley (137) handily.
In the 4K race, the Owatonna boys won with a team score of 18 to beat out Rochester Century (53), Austin (71) and Rochester Mayo (110).
In the 5K race, senior Preston Meier finished first individually with a time of 17 minutes, 1.7 seconds, while senior Connor Ginskey, junior Trevor Hiatt, senior Brayden Williams and freshman Jack Sorenson finished consecutively from fourth to seventh place.
Hiatt in fifth and Sorenson in seventh were separated by only six seconds.
It was a similar story in the 4K race, where senior Nate Rions motored to first and junior Cole Piepho claimed second. Sophomore Andres Contreras, freshman Cody Drever, senior Jacob Seykora and sophomore Carson Krenke finished consecutively from fourth to seventh place.
"This meet was a good start for the team," Owatonna boys coach Dave Chatelaine said. "It showed that our fitness level is good at the beginning of the season which is due to the good attendance we had at summer workouts and several team members running several miles during the summer. We still have several things to work on to get faster and stronger but this meet gave us a good baseline to work from."
The Owatonna girls team also claimed victories in both the 5K and 4K distances. In the longer, traditional high school distance, the Huskies finished with 43 points to beat out Mankato West (63), Faribault (66), Rochester Mayo (86), Austin (92) and Rochester Century (169).
Sophomore Carsyn Brady added an individual title with her time of 20:48.7, while sophomore Anna Cox claimed fourth, and Kiara Gentz, Jeni Burtis and Jaci Burtis finished 14th, 15th and 16th to round out the scoring positions.
In the 4K race, Owatonna (29) beat out Mankato West (33) and Rochester Mayo (73) for first place.
Senior Annika Wiese sped to first place ahead of eighth grader Kendra Melby in fourth, and the quartet of eighth grader Ellie Meiners, freshman Annelies deBruin, eighth grader Lucy Jacobs and freshman Emily Clark in eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th.
Both the Owatonna boys and girls teams are due for a sharp increase in competition Thursday, when the Huskies travel to Northfield to compete in the St. Olaf Showcase, which serves as a preview for November's state meet held on the same course.
The girls race is slated to begin at 10 a.m., with they boys race to follow at 11 a.m.